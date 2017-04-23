8 smart ways to maximize spaces

Lots to store and too little space—sounds familiar? Every other day we lament about the paucity of space at home for our ever increasing personal belongings, knick-knacks and need for additional living areas. Time and again, interior designers & room decorators have come up with clever hacks for overcoming the space crunch in an aesthetic manner to offer decent space for sundry items like clothes, shoes, decor & stationery, and even for creating additional functional spaces.

Be it any style- classic, rustic, Scandinavian, modern or colonial, a bit of innovation is always possible to enhance convenience by way of closets, partitions, screens, pop-up racks, hooks & utilization of vertical space on the walls.

Today homify brings to you 8 such inspiring examples wherein novelty of concept has tastefully resulted in added storage spaces & new functional areas. Have a look and take your pick!