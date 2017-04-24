12 little kitchens to give you a buffet of ideas

Not everyone has the luxury of owning a kitchen worthy of Gordon Ramsay's approval, especially when space and budgets are limited.
Never fear, though, as (per usual) we've got you covered if you're a few kernels short of an inspiring dish. We've cobbled together a list of the most gorgeous little kitchens to give you plenty of ideas to snack on. If space is a perennial problem, then have a look below for some really scrumptious thoughts to add to or subtract from your own meal at home.
This marvel has been tucked into the wall to offer a nice comfortable ninety-degree workstation. The oven is well placed for necessity and utility, while the corners offer a little bit extra on the counter top.
There is a very subtle thrust-wall which clearly sets the boundaries of the room, and is nice little finish.
From this angle you can see how the symmetry adds to a stunning facade, and the corner counters really add a great deal of much needed preparation space.
Nestled into the far right is the sink, unhampered by any overhead obstructions, it really cements this entire room fabulously.
Combined with plenty of shelving and cupboards, this tiny dancer should take a bow.
This is a one wall one hit wonder right here. It doesn't everything right in all the best ways. Let's tick it off.
Plenty of cupboard space all the way across, top and bottom. Central sinkage, looking fresh. Followed by a well-placed chrome oven with the full foursome stove-top.
A well-plated dish.
The al naturale al dente, this kitchen is magnificently placed right next to a beautiful skirted floor-length window that lends such an aromatic ambiance to the scene that it moistens the mouth.
The style on the kitchen is also a sweetener, with the half and half cupboards on either side, and the gentle ease into the mini-dining room. Splendid.
This is just a sweet little corner coffee kitchen topped with caramel and cinnamon. We're loving the bar set-up, with extra-long top-cupboards and a well-placed oven and stove top/
An absolutely perfect space-saver.
Take me home Pinocchio! The wooden theme here is the seller, rendered with perfection in this mini-cooker. The chrome finish works well, and look at the size of it-
It could fit in a yacht! The shelving is superbly placed, and looks adorable as a spice rack.
Yes, please.
Well this one just boxes itself up in the side here, beautifully squeezed into the given space and ready to wake you up in the morning. With a monumental limit on space here, this design is genius in giving both comfort and utility.
The color scheme here is simple and elegant and doesn't try too much to be something it isn't.
Instead, it adds a silent furor of regality, with humble counter spaces and shelving, and a lovely double walled execution.
This kitchen is all color and funky style. The cherry red looks great on anything (just ask Ferrari) while the actual space is split three ways. To the left we see the chrome stove, with hot plates, and in the center we have the sink. To the far right we see the blossoming colors and counter space for any appliance.
The news wallpaper is sublime.
Blue tiles—bring it on. Rustic pumice-looking counter with sink. Bring it on some more. Expert finish with minimal space used and a drop down exhaust hood—take us all the way.
Everything about this is exceptional.
The face brick interior is stunning, while the color scheme works on all the right levels to make this kitchen look as inviting as can be. The inlaid shelving on the walls is spectacularly placed for maximize effectiveness, and the stove top acting as a separator and buffer is really good for the space issue.
Textbook baby kitchen—all the toys, none of the space but working so well. Many people can relate to this particular style, as its more representative of the majority of kitchens globally. Especially if you're single.
The simple truth is this:
You make it work no matter what. Through up a rack for the dishes to one side, with a mini-oven placed on a shelf above your cutting station. Keep your cutlery on the walls, have an overhead shelf and a hot plate.
Nothing can take you down.
The colors here are really therapeutic. The kitchen just looks so neat in the soft lime-on-white apartment, barely sticking out as anything but harmoniously intertwined with the rest of the space.
Peace, tranquility and natural calm repose.
Master Yoda would be proud.