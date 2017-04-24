2 absolutely magnificent houses in Washington

Simon and Garfunkel. Hall and Oates. Batman and Robin. Delectable duos have won over the world since the dawn of time. (Cain and Abel anyone?) The only thing that makes a great thing even greater, is another just like it. Peebo and Celine. Peanut Butter and Jelly. Booty shorts and Ugg boots. List and endless.
Today we're bringing you a duet in C minor; two of the best looking modern eclectic homes in Washington, replete with everything that makes a good house tick.
From brash and unbiased concrete and steel, to sultry and unadulterated wooden finishes; these two homes are brimming with inspirational ideas and plans for you to steal!
This wondrous facade in the great outdoors is royally unashamed of its steel-on-concrete exterior; boasting a lavish rustic exterior that screams with strength.
Note the delightful chicken wire fencing and expansive lawn, as well as the double car port.
But the real screamer is the exterior that is all buff and brawn. Strong as an ox and twice as tough.
The kitchen is a sturdy affair of chrome meets wood with seamless transitions between the appliances and the shelving.
That double-door fridge is a beast purring in the shadows.
A progressive L-shaped kitchen counter gives a huge expanse for preparation come meal time, while the wooden theme is nicely mirrored above.
The central divider is a manageable piece, without too much solid clunkiness that many kitchen islands today possess. The has stove completes a marvelous room of finely lacquered substance.
The wood versus concrete style continues throughout the house, as depicted in this snapshot of the stairs. We're also quite fond of that painting with the little slice of nature below.
The dining room is an extension of the kitchen, in an open plan style that allows for a feeling of vast energy and availability. The floors are beautifully tiled throughout.
This ensemble gives plenty of room to host anyone and everyone; any time.
The lounge suite is situated on the second floor, with a compatible set outside on the large balcony. Stylishly designed with the gable roof, this is both a scene for comfort, and a base for spectacular views.
Here you can really see the texture blend of the corrugated iron against the modern design of the home. The entrance hall is lavishly decorated with the chandelier and a two story open plan that will make coming home feel akin to arriving at the royal palace in Versailles.
The second home is a gorgeous crossbridge effort, fronted by an immaculate lawn. The rockery adds to a mountainside facade, while the double shed roofs angel toward each other as though solemnly tipping a hat to one another.
Note the subtle differences in materials between the two; one favoring wood and steel, while the other looks more flexi-steel.
With plenty of glass adornments, this is one home unabashed of its interior beauty.
This driveway oozes confidence, employing an old school roundabout that looks vintage with its foliage. There is also tons of car space.
From here you can spot the kitchen-meets-dining-room-meets-living-room. Focusing on the former, it is a magnificent open plan, employing dark wooden cabinets and shelving which avoid clutter and make minimal fuss. The dining table is subtle and elegantly smooth.
Stepping into the enormous lounge is like entering the halls of Monte Christo. There is a distinct dream home feel to the place that is added to by the stunning views and full length glass doors.
Just outside you can spot a great little spot to enjoy the warmth and sea breeze rolling in off the harbor.
But that has nothing on this extraordinary outside lounge.
Another round Mr. Belvadere, if you please
Right away sir/madam,
You can see it right?
The master bedroom is tucked neatly away behind this adorable sliding door. It has the pamperings of princesses and the rugged feel of a lumberjack, all rolled into one. The decor is exemplary.
Finally, when it is time to wash up, step into this cavernous bathroom, replete with granite counters and shower-bench. The wall length mirror and double basin set means that there will be no fighting for lines to this room.