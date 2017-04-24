2 absolutely magnificent houses in Washington

Simon and Garfunkel. Hall and Oates. Batman and Robin. Delectable duos have won over the world since the dawn of time. (Cain and Abel anyone?) The only thing that makes a great thing even greater, is another just like it. Peebo and Celine. Peanut Butter and Jelly. Booty shorts and Ugg boots. List and endless.

Today we're bringing you a duet in C minor; two of the best looking modern eclectic homes in Washington, replete with everything that makes a good house tick.

From brash and unbiased concrete and steel, to sultry and unadulterated wooden finishes; these two homes are brimming with inspirational ideas and plans for you to steal!