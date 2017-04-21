2 homes of modern geometric beauty

When we take a closer look at architecture or design projects here on homify, we like to take them one at a time, in order to make sure we can devote sufficient and deserving attention to what we are exploring. Today, however, we are changing things up a little, with two homes under our scrutiny. You will find, however, that these homes have plenty in common, and looking at them together enhances, rather than takes away from, the experience of either.
Both of these stunning modern dwellings come to us courtesy of the skilled home builders, Massive Passive, based in Luxembourg. They employ a distinct contemporary style which relies heavily on the beauty of geometry and bold, angular shapes. In balance with this modernistic element, the materials used in construction are warm and often softening.
If you want to get a better understanding of what we mean by this, join us on a visual journey of the homes below, and we are sure you won't be disappointed!
In this first image, we get an overall sense of the first house. This side angle picture provides a sight of the home, which consists of large volumes stack one another—a trend we often see in architecture these days. This stacking, however, looks as if it defies gravity, and this gives a futuristic and visually interesting character to the building. The heavy use of glass also adds to this modern look.
Moving to the inside of this particular home, we are acquainted with one of its hallways. At first sight, this looks like a very large space, but on closer inspection, we find that it is quite a modest thoroughfare. The enlarged space effect is achieved by mirrored cupboard doors on the right, reflecting light and visual space around the area. This definitely plays into the futuristic and modern image of the home in general.
Moving deeper into this same home, we find an open-plan living area, and here we see the geometric theme of the entire design beautifully expressed in the furnishings and decor. The light fixtures immediately draw attention with their angular influence, and resonates well with the mesh wire chairs we see at the dining room table.
Despite this strong geometric orientation which can be associated with an industrial style, we can also see the impact of natural elements, with the presence of plants and use of light wood.
The next house is decidedly just as impressive as its predecessor. Once again we can see the geometric volumes tower above one another, and we can even draw a comparison in the earthy tone of the exterior walls. In this facade, however, we also see the incorporation of timber to bring that natural feeling right to the exterior and first impressions of the home.
On the upper level of the home, we see a strip of windows all around the dimensions of the house, and this resonates with the heavy use of glass in the previous building.
Moving to the inside of this house, we find a very impressive and very varied interior. In this open-plan living area, we find a multitude of different materials used, and the combination is utterly pleasing to the observing eye.
Light timber in the kitchen cabinets and counters is complimented by warmer wood in the ceiling, and the dark stone tiles on the floor are juxtaposed against alternating white and charcoal walls. This earthy ensemble plays well with the strong geometric influence, and here we find true modernity.
The last image of our second house is soothing to the soul. Here we can see the terrace of the home, and as with the rest of the house's exterior, timber features heavily. This is naturally suited to the environment, and we can imagine many a meal and conversations enjoyed in this scenic space.
These homes sure did display great aptitude in combining different materials with great success. If you liked this, you will certainly enjoy this home that has mastered material blending.