2 homes of modern geometric beauty

When we take a closer look at architecture or design projects here on homify, we like to take them one at a time, in order to make sure we can devote sufficient and deserving attention to what we are exploring. Today, however, we are changing things up a little, with two homes under our scrutiny. You will find, however, that these homes have plenty in common, and looking at them together enhances, rather than takes away from, the experience of either.

Both of these stunning modern dwellings come to us courtesy of the skilled home builders, Massive Passive, based in Luxembourg. They employ a distinct contemporary style which relies heavily on the beauty of geometry and bold, angular shapes. In balance with this modernistic element, the materials used in construction are warm and often softening.

If you want to get a better understanding of what we mean by this, join us on a visual journey of the homes below, and we are sure you won't be disappointed!