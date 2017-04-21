A modern apartment full of natural warmth

Contemporary architecture and design are definitely at the forefront of interests here at homify, as we continually seek to find the latest and best in international trends and projects. We relish new materials and methods that break onto the scene, and love to investigate the latest building styles and design schemes.
This being said, however, modern designers often fall into the trap of sterile or lifeless modernity, styles that are very much unsuited to individual and family life. We certainly don't think that you need to sacrifice comfort and warmth for progress in design, and seek to identify the projects with the same ethos.
Today, we will look at an apartment in Barcelona, which is a wonderful example of contemporary design, but which is also balanced with a rare natural warmth that will make anyone feel right at home. Join us for some inspiration in your own home endeavors!
We begin our tour in the kitchen, and here we can see a clear commitment to the latest trends in kitchen design. The white subway tile on the walls is something we see proliferating in all of the interior design magazines, and it is a trend that doesn't seem to be going anywhere soon.
The kitchen has a distinct industrial style, and a pristine look is created with the use of white and stainless steel.
This master bedroom looks inviting and warm. Although the decor is of a minimalist persuasion, the use of wood and rich textures give the room a more familiar and intimate atmosphere. This is definitely the type of feeling you'd want to create in a bedroom haven!
In this image, we can get a good sense of the juxtaposition of industrial and more nature-inspired styles. The exposed brick walls and minimalist furniture are characteristic of modern, industrial homes, whilst the potted plants and etymological art grounds the design back in nature.
The white and bright bathroom of the apartment is a little more cool and clear, creating the sense of a clean and hygienic space. We do, however, see the use of warmer elements to bring in some balance, such as the plant and recessed lighting on the side of the mirror.
Here we find the living room or lounge area, and isn't it a beauty in beige?! A combination of natural references, a constant color scheme, and strategic lighting ensures that this communal room is perfectly coordinated and calming to anyone who happens across it.
Last on our list of beautiful images from this modern home, we find a stunning patio section, which provides the inhabitants with a natural connection. This is not only achieved by the contact with fresh air, but we can also see rows upon rows of potted plants, making this a beautiful and healthy green atmosphere.
