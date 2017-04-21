A modern apartment full of natural warmth

Contemporary architecture and design are definitely at the forefront of interests here at homify, as we continually seek to find the latest and best in international trends and projects. We relish new materials and methods that break onto the scene, and love to investigate the latest building styles and design schemes.

This being said, however, modern designers often fall into the trap of sterile or lifeless modernity, styles that are very much unsuited to individual and family life. We certainly don't think that you need to sacrifice comfort and warmth for progress in design, and seek to identify the projects with the same ethos.

Today, we will look at an apartment in Barcelona, which is a wonderful example of contemporary design, but which is also balanced with a rare natural warmth that will make anyone feel right at home. Join us for some inspiration in your own home endeavors!