Designing a modern London apartment

Izelle du Pisanie
Bramshaw Road, Collective Works
If you're an avid consumer of the projects we have to showcase here on homify, you are the type of person who likes to find out how beautiful and effective things work, and how it is made. Sometimes it's absolutely satisfying just to look at beautiful and inspiring pictures and enjoy the view, but often we want to know more about the materials used, how the design was conceptualized, and the process behind creating these beautiful things. 

With the project we are to view today, you will get a decent look under the hood to see how it came about, and what the design process entailed. Not only is this a great fulfillment of curiosity, but it is also a lovely apartment to feed your soul! 

Join us now to take a look at a model and modern London apartment, and see for yourself how all the atmosphere and look had been achieved. We are sure you won't be disappointed!

The process—lounge drawing.

Lounge Drawing Collective Works Modern Living Room
Collective Works

Lounge Drawing

Collective Works
Collective Works
Collective Works

In this image, we can see how the architects at Collective Works went about imagining the new space and drawing up their vision. What is remarkable about the planning for this space, is the unique solutions imagined for it. The sofa was custom-built to suit the particular lounge space, and if we look back to the previous image, we can certainly see how it paid off. The is a very synchronous space!

Light and lively lounge.

Open Plan Lounge Collective Works Modern Living Room
Collective Works

Open Plan Lounge

Collective Works
Collective Works
Collective Works

Welcome to this charming London apartment, nestled in a small maisonette in East London. We don't know about you, but looking at this home immediately gives us a sense of lightness and calm. The neutral walls and the color scheme are accentuated by light and natural furnishings.

Originally, there had been a division between the kitchen and the lounge area. We can imagine that this made the space feel very constrained and claustrophobic. This new, open-plan design is surely much bettwer in achieving the opposite!

The kitchen plans.

Kitchen Drawing Collective Works Modern Kitchen
Collective Works

Kitchen Drawing

Collective Works
Collective Works
Collective Works

The plans for the kitchen are just as illuminating as those of the lounge. There had been a clear and thoughtful design process involved in creating this space, and the results speak for themselves. 

The architects wanted to maximize on space in the kitchen, and that's why we can see such effective implementation of the corner carousel and ample cabinet space. 

A pristine kitchen.

Kitchen Collective Works Modern Kitchen
Collective Works

Kitchen

Collective Works
Collective Works
Collective Works

We are sure you'll agree that this kitchen looks clean and pristine. The modern theme of this space is well-suited to the rest of the apartment, but we love the features found here.

The countertops are made from Corian, making it super strong, durable and easy to maintain. Plus, it gives a beautifully smooth and modern look. Not to mention, this is a very economic material!

Suited plans.

Bedroom Drawing Collective Works Modern Bedroom
Collective Works

Bedroom Drawing

Collective Works
Collective Works
Collective Works

Upstairs.

Master Bedroom Collective Works Modern Bedroom
Collective Works

Master Bedroom

Collective Works
Collective Works
Collective Works

Here is the upper part of the apartment, an attic space, which had been converted into a comfortable bedroom. We can easily get on board with the effective use of space once again, as the wardrobe follows the lines of the room's dimensions. Keeping the closet open also increases the sense of space in the room. 

Finer details.

Bathroom Collective Works Modern Bathroom
Collective Works

Bathroom

Collective Works
Collective Works
Collective Works

Lastly, we get a glimpse of this beautiful bathroom, that once again relies on a neutral color scheme to ensure a larger sense of space. The fine tiles used here, however, give the bathroom a more refined, more sophisticated look.

For another stunning project by the same architects, take a look at this converted office space that become a lovely modern home

10 rooftop terraces to blow your mind
What do you think of this apartment's design?

