Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

5 spectacular homes in California

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Dimster Architecture | Carroll House | Venice, CA, Chibi Moku Architectural Films Chibi Moku Architectural Films Modern Houses Concrete Blue
Loading admin actions …

Today’s homify account takes you up, close & personal with 5 stunning, modern California homes that have been captured in their full glory by Berlin based photographers CHIBI MOKU who have beautifully showcased the visual spectacle of the architectural design & interior decoration in each of the 5 amazing homes. 

Come along as we embark on this memorable visual journey through some unforgettable home spaces – interior as well as exterior. Let’s go!

1. A snug home ideal for those with a green thumb.

Inland Architects | The Orchard House | Bakersfield, CA, Chibi Moku Architectural Films Chibi Moku Architectural Films Modern Garden Concrete Green
Chibi Moku Architectural Films

Chibi Moku Architectural Films
Chibi Moku Architectural Films
Chibi Moku Architectural Films

The modern garden presents an inviting stance and quite an appealing aspect.

Inland Architects | The Orchard House | Bakersfield, CA, Chibi Moku Architectural Films Chibi Moku Architectural Films Modern Kitchen Wood Brown
Chibi Moku Architectural Films

Chibi Moku Architectural Films
Chibi Moku Architectural Films
Chibi Moku Architectural Films

Woody goodness adorns this kitchen.

Inland Architects | The Orchard House | Bakersfield, CA, Chibi Moku Architectural Films Chibi Moku Architectural Films Modern Bedroom Wood Brown
Chibi Moku Architectural Films

Chibi Moku Architectural Films
Chibi Moku Architectural Films
Chibi Moku Architectural Films

Now this is what I call cozy repose!

Inland Architects | The Orchard House | Bakersfield, CA, Chibi Moku Architectural Films Chibi Moku Architectural Films Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Glass Transparent
Chibi Moku Architectural Films

Chibi Moku Architectural Films
Chibi Moku Architectural Films
Chibi Moku Architectural Films

The spacious corridor conveys the roomy character of the living spaces.

Inland Architects | The Orchard House | Bakersfield, CA, Chibi Moku Architectural Films Chibi Moku Architectural Films Modern Garden Concrete Green
Chibi Moku Architectural Films

Chibi Moku Architectural Films
Chibi Moku Architectural Films
Chibi Moku Architectural Films

This pool is another outdoor space that adds to the homey feel.

2. Designer marvel for plush refinement.

Dupuis Design | Open & Reflective Space | San Clemente, CA, Chibi Moku Architectural Films Chibi Moku Architectural Films Modern Houses Concrete White
Chibi Moku Architectural Films

Chibi Moku Architectural Films
Chibi Moku Architectural Films
Chibi Moku Architectural Films

This mansion designed by Dupuis Design boasts of the sophisticated frontage majorly composed of concrete, with neutral colors & a pop of red. The green patch adds a palliative touch.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Dupuis Design | Open & Reflective Space | San Clemente, CA, Chibi Moku Architectural Films Chibi Moku Architectural Films Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Wood Wood effect
Chibi Moku Architectural Films

Chibi Moku Architectural Films
Chibi Moku Architectural Films
Chibi Moku Architectural Films

Just look at that wall full of cubbies!

Dupuis Design | Open & Reflective Space | San Clemente, CA, Chibi Moku Architectural Films Chibi Moku Architectural Films Modern Living Room Concrete White
Chibi Moku Architectural Films

Chibi Moku Architectural Films
Chibi Moku Architectural Films
Chibi Moku Architectural Films

Living in poolside luxury… ..

Dupuis Design | Open & Reflective Space | San Clemente, CA, Chibi Moku Architectural Films Chibi Moku Architectural Films Modern Living Room Concrete White
Chibi Moku Architectural Films

Chibi Moku Architectural Films
Chibi Moku Architectural Films
Chibi Moku Architectural Films

Ample coziness, restful charm & appealing views- this living room has it all!

Dupuis Design | Open & Reflective Space | San Clemente, CA, Chibi Moku Architectural Films Chibi Moku Architectural Films Modern Kitchen Concrete White
Chibi Moku Architectural Films

Chibi Moku Architectural Films
Chibi Moku Architectural Films
Chibi Moku Architectural Films

This bright & generously wholesome kitchen bears a chic dining arrangement as well.

Dupuis Design | Open & Reflective Space | San Clemente, CA, Chibi Moku Architectural Films Chibi Moku Architectural Films Modern Bathroom Concrete White
Chibi Moku Architectural Films

Chibi Moku Architectural Films
Chibi Moku Architectural Films
Chibi Moku Architectural Films

Oozing luxury, this modern bathroom is a visual treat indeed. Did you notice the bathtub?

3. Penthouse poise conveys dapper spaciousness.

Mila Design | Penthouse 7 at 4 Midtown | Miami, FL, Chibi Moku Architectural Films Chibi Moku Architectural Films Modern Living Room Concrete White
Chibi Moku Architectural Films

Chibi Moku Architectural Films
Chibi Moku Architectural Films
Chibi Moku Architectural Films

From the house of Mila Design, this penthouse celebrates bright, roomy spaces loaded with contemporary jazz and stylish accents.

This huge living room makes the most of the wonder of white & the plenty of natural luminosity pouring in through the expansive windows. The glossy floors add to the chic quotient.

Mila Design | Penthouse 7 at 4 Midtown | Miami, FL, Chibi Moku Architectural Films Chibi Moku Architectural Films Modern Kitchen Ceramic White
Chibi Moku Architectural Films

Chibi Moku Architectural Films
Chibi Moku Architectural Films
Chibi Moku Architectural Films

The ageless nobility of wood rings in a visual balance in the ceramic tranquil white generosity; the wooden overhead cabinets and the wooden floating dining table abutting the kitchen table bring hearty warmth into this modern kitchen space.

Mila Design | Penthouse 7 at 4 Midtown | Miami, FL, Chibi Moku Architectural Films Chibi Moku Architectural Films Modern Bedroom Concrete White
Chibi Moku Architectural Films

Chibi Moku Architectural Films
Chibi Moku Architectural Films
Chibi Moku Architectural Films

Yellow upholstery adds a visual pop in the serene white temperament of this commodious modern bedroom. Note the simple yet stylish mirror.

Mila Design | Penthouse 7 at 4 Midtown | Miami, FL, Chibi Moku Architectural Films Chibi Moku Architectural Films Modern Bathroom Glass Transparent
Chibi Moku Architectural Films

Chibi Moku Architectural Films
Chibi Moku Architectural Films
Chibi Moku Architectural Films

Separated from the suite using glass wall & glass door, this capacious bathroom is one of its kind. The bedroom & bathroom share the feature of wooden flooring, all the elements & hues complement each other nicely; the bedroom bears a sober gray wall and the huge windows offer plentiful vistas. 

You could enjoy a soak in the bathtub, while treating your senses visually as well!

Mila Design | Penthouse 7 at 4 Midtown | Miami, FL, Chibi Moku Architectural Films Chibi Moku Architectural Films Modern Bathroom Wood-Plastic Composite Wood effect
Chibi Moku Architectural Films

Chibi Moku Architectural Films
Chibi Moku Architectural Films
Chibi Moku Architectural Films

The translucent shower cabinet, matte gray walls, twin-sink vanity and wood effect detailing deck up this large bathroom space beautifully.

4. Swanky abode in the midst of greens.

Dimster Architecture | Dual House | Venice, CA, Chibi Moku Architectural Films Chibi Moku Architectural Films
Chibi Moku Architectural Films

Chibi Moku Architectural Films
Chibi Moku Architectural Films
Chibi Moku Architectural Films

The facade of this home by Dimster Architecture reveals a green envelope for the modern dwelling.

Dimster Architecture | Dual House | Venice, CA, Chibi Moku Architectural Films Chibi Moku Architectural Films
Chibi Moku Architectural Films

Chibi Moku Architectural Films
Chibi Moku Architectural Films
Chibi Moku Architectural Films

Dark floors contrast well with the white stairway, rails and walls. The space below the stairs offers a mini parking area for the bicycle.

Dimster Architecture | Dual House | Venice, CA, Chibi Moku Architectural Films Chibi Moku Architectural Films
Chibi Moku Architectural Films

Chibi Moku Architectural Films
Chibi Moku Architectural Films
Chibi Moku Architectural Films

Innovation is the key here- look at those rails! The dining space can be seen on the first level. Ample sunshine bathes the interior; the glass surfaces reflect the illumination to supplement the light.

Dimster Architecture | Dual House | Venice, CA, Chibi Moku Architectural Films Chibi Moku Architectural Films
Chibi Moku Architectural Films

Chibi Moku Architectural Films
Chibi Moku Architectural Films
Chibi Moku Architectural Films

Also on the first level is this cozy bedroom- tastefully done and well lit.

Dimster Architecture | Dual House | Venice, CA, Chibi Moku Architectural Films Chibi Moku Architectural Films
Chibi Moku Architectural Films

Chibi Moku Architectural Films
Chibi Moku Architectural Films
Chibi Moku Architectural Films

What a terrace! Ideal for family get-togethers and lazing in the sun, this terrace on the second level offers a lot of space for lounging, eating, drinking & creating fond memories while enjoying the comfy sunshine & relaxing summer breeze.

5. How about nature as your neighbor?

Dimster Architecture | Carroll House | Venice, CA, Chibi Moku Architectural Films Chibi Moku Architectural Films Modern Houses Concrete Blue
Chibi Moku Architectural Films

Chibi Moku Architectural Films
Chibi Moku Architectural Films
Chibi Moku Architectural Films

This welcoming blue colored house from Dimster Architecture looks pleasing on the outside too.

Dimster Architecture | Carroll House | Venice, CA, Chibi Moku Architectural Films Chibi Moku Architectural Films Modern Living Room Concrete White
Chibi Moku Architectural Films

Chibi Moku Architectural Films
Chibi Moku Architectural Films
Chibi Moku Architectural Films

The blue couch adds a fresh pop into the woody nobility decking up the floor of this bright & airy living room. The terrace deck is perfect to enjoy the cool breeze. Care for a hot beverage while soaking in the soothing outside views?

Dimster Architecture | Carroll House | Venice, CA, Chibi Moku Architectural Films Chibi Moku Architectural Films Modern Houses Concrete Blue
Chibi Moku Architectural Films

Chibi Moku Architectural Films
Chibi Moku Architectural Films
Chibi Moku Architectural Films

This bedroom on the upper level is full of promise of privacy, comfort and of course, great views!

Dimster Architecture | Carroll House | Venice, CA, Chibi Moku Architectural Films Chibi Moku Architectural Films Modern Bathroom Concrete Blue
Chibi Moku Architectural Films

Chibi Moku Architectural Films
Chibi Moku Architectural Films
Chibi Moku Architectural Films

Blue tiles, glossy ceramics & wood finishes bedeck this radiant & spacious bathroom with a contemporary flair.

Dimster Architecture | Carroll House | Venice, CA, Chibi Moku Architectural Films Chibi Moku Architectural Films Modern Kitchen Concrete White
Chibi Moku Architectural Films

Chibi Moku Architectural Films
Chibi Moku Architectural Films
Chibi Moku Architectural Films

The red kitchen table adds oodles of vibrancy to this white kitchen bearing a wooden floor.

Top 5: from a modern chalet to 10 Feng Shui tricks to fill your home with positive energy
Which of these inspired you the most?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks