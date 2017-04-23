5 spectacular homes in California

Today’s homify account takes you up, close & personal with 5 stunning, modern California homes that have been captured in their full glory by Berlin based photographers CHIBI MOKU who have beautifully showcased the visual spectacle of the architectural design & interior decoration in each of the 5 amazing homes.
Come along as we embark on this memorable visual journey through some unforgettable home spaces – interior as well as exterior. Let’s go!
The modern garden presents an inviting stance and quite an appealing aspect.
Woody goodness adorns this kitchen.
Now this is what I call cozy repose!
The spacious corridor conveys the roomy character of the living spaces.
This pool is another outdoor space that adds to the homey feel.
This mansion designed by Dupuis Design boasts of the sophisticated frontage majorly composed of concrete, with neutral colors & a pop of red. The green patch adds a palliative touch.
Just look at that wall full of cubbies!
Living in poolside luxury… ..
Ample coziness, restful charm & appealing views- this living room has it all!
This bright & generously wholesome kitchen bears a chic dining arrangement as well.
Oozing luxury, this modern bathroom is a visual treat indeed. Did you notice the bathtub?
From the house of Mila Design, this penthouse celebrates bright, roomy spaces loaded with contemporary jazz and stylish accents.
This huge living room makes the most of the wonder of white & the plenty of natural luminosity pouring in through the expansive windows. The glossy floors add to the chic quotient.
The ageless nobility of wood rings in a visual balance in the ceramic tranquil white generosity; the wooden overhead cabinets and the wooden floating dining table abutting the kitchen table bring hearty warmth into this modern kitchen space.
Yellow upholstery adds a visual pop in the serene white temperament of this commodious modern bedroom. Note the simple yet stylish mirror.
Separated from the suite using glass wall & glass door, this capacious bathroom is one of its kind. The bedroom & bathroom share the feature of wooden flooring, all the elements & hues complement each other nicely; the bedroom bears a sober gray wall and the huge windows offer plentiful vistas.
You could enjoy a soak in the bathtub, while treating your senses visually as well!
The translucent shower cabinet, matte gray walls, twin-sink vanity and wood effect detailing deck up this large bathroom space beautifully.
The facade of this home by Dimster Architecture reveals a green envelope for the modern dwelling.
Dark floors contrast well with the white stairway, rails and walls. The space below the stairs offers a mini parking area for the bicycle.
Innovation is the key here- look at those rails! The dining space can be seen on the first level. Ample sunshine bathes the interior; the glass surfaces reflect the illumination to supplement the light.
Also on the first level is this cozy bedroom- tastefully done and well lit.
What a terrace! Ideal for family get-togethers and lazing in the sun, this terrace on the second level offers a lot of space for lounging, eating, drinking & creating fond memories while enjoying the comfy sunshine & relaxing summer breeze.
This welcoming blue colored house from Dimster Architecture looks pleasing on the outside too.
The blue couch adds a fresh pop into the woody nobility decking up the floor of this bright & airy living room. The terrace deck is perfect to enjoy the cool breeze. Care for a hot beverage while soaking in the soothing outside views?
This bedroom on the upper level is full of promise of privacy, comfort and of course, great views!
Blue tiles, glossy ceramics & wood finishes bedeck this radiant & spacious bathroom with a contemporary flair.
The red kitchen table adds oodles of vibrancy to this white kitchen bearing a wooden floor.