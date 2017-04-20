A townhouse with a stately home interior!

We hope you're ready for some SERIOUS glamour, as we have a four-story townhouse, located in the middle of Greenwich Village, that will knock your socks off today! Enjoying some real heritage and gorgeous French Second Empire style good looks, this is not a home to be underestimated, as while the facade has been left unchanged, relatively speaking, the interior is a whole other animal!

The architects and interior designers here were blessed with a dream client, who not only understood the value in retaining and restoring as many original period features as possible, but also had a love for contemporary interior solutions. The result is a stunning, if a tad confusing, hybrid that mixes traditional stately home proportions and accents with the occasional starkly modern twist.

We don't want to give too much away yet, nor do we want to talk while you try to enjoy and drink in the majesty of these pictures, so let us just tell you a few things to look out for and we'll leave you to it! The entrance hall and stairwell needs all of your attention, as does the plethora of gorgeous period moldings and features. Don't overlook the spacious ceiling heights or luxury textiles either! The list could go on forever, so how about you take a look around and make your own mind up as to the best aspects?