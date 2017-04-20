Your browser is out-of-date.

Monochrome and wood never looked so good as it does in this home!

Mieszkanie / Żoliborz, Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Modern Bedroom
We didn't want to try and pick and choose our favorite pictures of this home, so we have decided to take a new tack and include them ALL! You'll see why as soon as you start scrolling, as every image shows a new and exciting accessory, bold use of pattern of just chic styling that we want to be able to emulate, so how could we discard some and keep others? We don't want you to miss any of the incredible details that make this home so special, so we are going to give you some pointers now and then just let you enjoy the pictures! We think the interior designer would want it this way! 

Amazing wallpaper and decals—Whatever you do, don't overlook the striking wall additions that run throughout this home. Yes, there are plenty of plain white walls, but the way patterns and fun elements have been included is incredible. Sneaky feature walls just pop out of nowhere and keep your eyes peeled for some cute mountain decals too!

Statement lighting—At no point in this home will you see an ugly light! Bare bulb pendulums, wire cage fixtures, low-hanging fabric cords and freestanding tripod lamps, sure, but never anything ugly! The designer lighting throughout not only amplifies the simple decor style, but really adds in some gorgeous contrasts too. 

The color palette—We know that often as not, a home that claims to be monochrome has a couple of really colorful rooms to break up the scheme a little, but not here! There might be a couple of pretty accent pillows in the living room, but that really is it and everywhere you look, a sea of tranquil white, gray and black, interspersed with natural creamy wood is on show. Delightful

Right! Enough talking… you need to start looking!

Wall art.

Mieszkanie / Żoliborz, Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Modern Living Room
A closer look.

Mieszkanie / Żoliborz, Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Modern Living Room
Minimalist design.

Mieszkanie / Żoliborz, Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Modern Living Room
A closer look.

Mieszkanie / Żoliborz, Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Modern Living Room
Shades of gray.

Mieszkanie / Żoliborz, Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Modern Bedroom
A closer look on that amazing light!

Mieszkanie / Żoliborz, Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Modern Bedroom
Plush details.

Mieszkanie / Żoliborz, Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Modern Bedroom
Scandi inspired decor.

Mieszkanie / Żoliborz, Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Modern Kitchen
Gray.

Mieszkanie / Żoliborz, Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Modern Kitchen
White.

Mieszkanie / Żoliborz, Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Modern Kitchen
A closer look.

Mieszkanie / Żoliborz, Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Modern Kitchen
Classic white.

Mieszkanie / Żoliborz, Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Modern Kitchen
A different angle.

Mieszkanie / Żoliborz, Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Modern Kitchen
A close up.

Mieszkanie / Żoliborz, Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Modern Kitchen
Study.

Mieszkanie / Żoliborz, Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Modern Kid's Room
Black and white.

Mieszkanie / Żoliborz, Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Modern Kid's Room
Wall design.

Mieszkanie / Żoliborz, Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Modern Kid's Room
Double vanities.

Mieszkanie / Żoliborz, Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Modern Bathroom
Wetroom.

Mieszkanie / Żoliborz, Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Modern Bathroom
Warm use of wood.

Mieszkanie / Żoliborz, Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Modern Bathroom
It is all in the details.

Mieszkanie / Żoliborz, Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Modern Bathroom
A closer look.

Mieszkanie / Żoliborz, Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Modern Bathroom
Free standing bathtub.

Mieszkanie / Żoliborz, Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Modern Bathroom
Amazing design.

Mieszkanie / Żoliborz, Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Modern Bathroom
Simplicity.

Mieszkanie / Żoliborz, Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Modern Bathroom
We have wood!

Mieszkanie / Żoliborz, Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Simple details.

Mieszkanie / Żoliborz, Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Incredible lights.

Mieszkanie / Żoliborz, Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Final decor look.

Mieszkanie / Żoliborz, Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Did you love the strict adherence to the monochrome scheme here?

