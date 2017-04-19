Old office space turns into a warm modern home

Here on homify, we love renovations and conversions, and especially so when an old model is turned into something entirely different in its new life. Today, we have just such a project under scrutiny, and we can say that we are certainly impressed with what it has to offer.
This upper-floor duplex in Kilburn, London, had formerly been office space, but now been transformed into a beautiful apartment for a modern couple. This is the perfect solution for the clients, as they are soon to install their own new bar/restaurant on the lower floor of the three-story building.
The original building had been built in the 1800's, and had been extended on a number of occasions. In order to get the best use out of the building, understand the structure, and keep the project cost-effective, the architects at Collective Works worked closely with a quantity surveyor and structural engineer to grasp the project. We can see how this paid off, because the result are of a superior standard. Why don't you see for yourself…
Moving on to the kitchen, we can once again see a basic reliance on a minimalist design. The features are primarily in white, and the smooth, clean countertops and cabinets ensure a sterile and clean foundation for this culinary space.
However, regardless of this clean and clear background, the designers wanted to bring in an aspect of fun and liveliness into this kitchen. We can see this in the brightly-colored backsplash area, as well as with colorful task lighting above the counter space, making this a joyful and interesting space.
Our first look at this modern apartment disguises any notion that it had once been a sterile office building. This warm interior is a perfect collaboration of colors, materials and textures that are all very welcoming and inviting. As for the structural environment of the room, we can see that they designers had kept things minimal, in basic white and little ornamentation. The strength of this this room's atmosphere, therefore, lies in the interior design and decoration.
Here we can see one of the bathrooms of the apartment, and what is striking about this room is the deep, dark and earthy tones employed in its design. The charcoal-colored tiles gives this bathroom a cool look, but the stone texture, conversely, makes the space feel warmer and with more depth.
If we follow the stairs of up to the attic space, we find a charming bedroom that makes full use of the space which is available, and we can see very effective storage suited to the dimensions of the room.
Lastly, we have another bathroom in this warm apartment, and this one, we can see, is a little more intimate. As this bathroom is connected to the master suite of the apartment, the atmosphere is very appropriate.
