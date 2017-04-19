Old office space turns into a warm modern home

Here on homify, we love renovations and conversions, and especially so when an old model is turned into something entirely different in its new life. Today, we have just such a project under scrutiny, and we can say that we are certainly impressed with what it has to offer.

This upper-floor duplex in Kilburn, London, had formerly been office space, but now been transformed into a beautiful apartment for a modern couple. This is the perfect solution for the clients, as they are soon to install their own new bar/restaurant on the lower floor of the three-story building.

The original building had been built in the 1800's, and had been extended on a number of occasions. In order to get the best use out of the building, understand the structure, and keep the project cost-effective, the architects at Collective Works worked closely with a quantity surveyor and structural engineer to grasp the project. We can see how this paid off, because the result are of a superior standard. Why don't you see for yourself…