Your bedroom should be a reflection of who you are; a sanctuary for serenity, relaxation and unwinding from the day that was. The secret to keeping the peace in any bedroom is to select an interior style that complements your lifestyle; from furniture selection to materials and finishes. Below you will find inspiration for picking out bedroom sets that complement different interior styles.
The home is where the heart is – if your bedroom isn’t a banger then that phrase really isn’t for you. Keeping it simple is a mantra with masculine interiors. The style is unassuming and comfortable, simple yet elegant. If straighter and angular elements are your thing, then this is a style that suits you best. The perfect bedroom sets have to complement your bedroom décor. Masculine is often stoic in nature and the typical color palette is rich, deep and dark – shades of gray, black and brown.
When selecting bedroom sets for this style think elegant simplicity and functionality. The furniture is sleek with straight edges, simple lines and strong materials. The bedroom needs a simple bed and nightstand of neutral colors, bolstered with a bold element. Stylish in every (minimal) detail—wood creates a warm and comfortable ambiance. It is always on trend and suitable for bedroom sets. For a bold statement opt for a leather headboard. Reinforce the look with leather, suede and metal details. For example, a foot stool in suede seat and chrome base to boost the sleek and stylish characteristics of masculine style.
Simple, sleek, clean, sexy while delving into the theory of “less is more” is exactly what minimalist style is all about. To archive this look, keep your bedroom uncluttered, clean and streamlined. When choosing your bedroom sets for this style, the most important thing is to hold one single color. White or neutral cream shades would be an ideal choice. Every single piece of furniture is specifically selected to perform a function; such as creating a seamless look or providing functional storage in a subtle way.
Keeping it simple allows you to display one show-stopping decorative piece and sets the tone of your minimalist bedroom. Low profile beds are common with this style solely because their low height structure makes the room look modern and spacious than it is. However, the key is to make sure your bed is the focal point in the room. Instead of being distracted by other large furniture, let your bed take the centre stage, enticing you to comfort and warmth. The bedroom will instantly appear less bulky but rather softer and more relaxed. A simple table lamp and bedside cabinet, which can also act as storage completes the look.
If space is not an issue, bedroom sets that are inclusive of a dresser offer more storage. It’s not enough for the furniture to look good; it has to serve a purpose as well. Minimalist is all about clutter free and being organized, and your furniture should be able to offer that functionality.
Achieve an effortless Parisian style by keeping things uncomplicated with your bedroom décor. The French love to bring a sense history indoors, and create interiors that are chic yet timeless and can stand the test of time. At the same time, this style evokes an element of fun through colors and textures; accent furniture, sculptures, large artwork and fabrics. With furniture for this particular style; work with a mix of rough and refined, traditional design offset by modern.
Your bedroom sets should create intrigue and diversity to match the rest of the decor. Choose a stylish and gorgeous antique-style bed frame and matching dresser and bedside cabinet. French style furniture is to keep your space clutter-free as this will help you to achieve that boutique style you desire while quickly helping you turn it into a luxurious boudoir. Layering your bed to complete the look is major in chic Parisian style. Add soft fabrics and cushions, throws and other accessories to make sure that your bed is dressed to impress.
Traditional bedrooms are cosy, inviting and embrace that ‘escape to the country’ feeling. Country décor looks quite simple yet very elegant. It’s a timeless style where comfort is never compromised. Furniture usually features intriguing natural and rustic elements. For your bedroom sets, opt for natural wood accents, including a headboard (which can also be in wrought iron for a much more traditional look), rustic nightstand and dresser. To soften then look, mix calming pastels, pretty florals, and vintage accessories. Soft shades like dusty blues and mint work really well for country style bedroom. Patterns play a major role too, so take a risk and mix up stripes, checks and spots with some floral pieces.
If you enjoy a combination of styles from different eras, then translate that into your bedroom décor with a modern retro style. The key of unlocking this concept is a combination of old style with a modern twist. Create a bold statement with modern furniture with retro materials and finishes. Curvilinear and circular are the hallmark of retro furniture. Shop bedroom sets that carry retro looking lines in modern flair. Opt for sleek pieces and place this against boldly patterned wallpaper and fabrics. To achieve a cool color palette think red, orange and browns.