Simple, sleek, clean, sexy while delving into the theory of “less is more” is exactly what minimalist style is all about. To archive this look, keep your bedroom uncluttered, clean and streamlined. When choosing your bedroom sets for this style, the most important thing is to hold one single color. White or neutral cream shades would be an ideal choice. Every single piece of furniture is specifically selected to perform a function; such as creating a seamless look or providing functional storage in a subtle way.

Keeping it simple allows you to display one show-stopping decorative piece and sets the tone of your minimalist bedroom. Low profile beds are common with this style solely because their low height structure makes the room look modern and spacious than it is. However, the key is to make sure your bed is the focal point in the room. Instead of being distracted by other large furniture, let your bed take the centre stage, enticing you to comfort and warmth. The bedroom will instantly appear less bulky but rather softer and more relaxed. A simple table lamp and bedside cabinet, which can also act as storage completes the look.

If space is not an issue, bedroom sets that are inclusive of a dresser offer more storage. It’s not enough for the furniture to look good; it has to serve a purpose as well. Minimalist is all about clutter free and being organized, and your furniture should be able to offer that functionality.