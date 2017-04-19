Lovely London kitchens to inspire your new one!

If you've ever even vaguely considered carrying out an extension at your home in order to open up your space to make way for a larger kitchen, then be prepared to finally make the leap, as these beautiful British kitchens are certainly going to make you say yes please! . Any kitchen planner will extol the virtues of a specialist extension that can make a luscious, contemporary and functional space a reality, but come with us now to see what amazing styles out friends over the pond are embracing. We think you'll love at least a couple of motifs here and be keen to emulate them in your own homes.