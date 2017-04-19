Your browser is out-of-date.

Lovely London kitchens to inspire your new one!

Warwick Gardens - North London
If you've ever even vaguely considered carrying out an extension at your home in order to open up your space to make way for a larger kitchen, then be prepared to finally make the leap, as these beautiful British kitchens are certainly going to make you say yes please!. Any kitchen planner will extol the virtues of a specialist extension that can make a luscious, contemporary and functional space a reality, but come with us now to see what amazing styles out friends over the pond are embracing. We think you'll love at least a couple of motifs here and be keen to emulate them in your own homes.

1. A kitchen of two contrasts.

Rear View
A2studio

Rear View

A2studio
A2studio
A2studio

Wow! From the outside, this kitchen has a dark appearance, thanks to gray bricks and a black roof, but as soon as you walk through the wooden door, you find a cacophony of dazzling white cabinets, zingy backsplashes and well considered storage. It might not be huge and there isn't a luxury marble island to admire, but there is undeniable charm and contemporary genius at work in this kitchen. We know any of you with a small space to play with will see more than just potential here!

Kitchen
A2studio

Kitchen

A2studio
A2studio
A2studio

Kitchen
A2studio

Kitchen

A2studio
A2studio
A2studio

Kitchen-Diner with pivot door
A2studio

Kitchen-Diner with pivot door

A2studio
A2studio
A2studio

For more kitchen genius, take a look at this article: Open-plan kitchens you'll be inspired by.

2. A brick beauty!

Kitchen - view from the garden
A2studio

Kitchen—view from the garden

A2studio
A2studio
A2studio

Can we take a moment to really appreciate the rustic good looks of the red brick exterior here? It looks so handsome against the stark black metalwork of the window frames and then a gentle softness simply envelops the interior. Is this an enormous kitchen? No, not in the modern sense, but it is fantastically open and eminently usable, especially with a large dining table sat opposite it and we love all the pretty details, such as the backsplash tiles. Take a look around and see which elements you'd look to copy!

Patio looking in
A2studio

Patio looking in

A2studio
A2studio
A2studio

Kitchen - Diner
A2studio

Kitchen—Diner

A2studio
A2studio
A2studio

Kitchen
A2studio

Kitchen

A2studio
A2studio
A2studio

3. ALL about the wood!

Oriel window
A2studio

Oriel window

A2studio
A2studio
A2studio

You can get a hint as to the material of choice in this kitchen extension, just by looking at the outside, but even with a piquant Oriel window and matching door frame, we don't think you'd put money on the interior looking the way it actually does! Rich and warm, the simplicity of the actual cabinets it what offers a really interesting dynamic here, as well as the interplay of natural materials, where the kitchen meets the dining area. Organic, wholesome and charming, we know you'll love this one!

Timber steps
A2studio

Timber steps

A2studio
A2studio
A2studio

Kitchen
A2studio

Kitchen

A2studio
A2studio
A2studio

Oriel window
A2studio

Oriel window

A2studio
A2studio
A2studio
Did you have a favorite kitchen out of these three?

