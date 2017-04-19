3 British homes with plans

Cor blimey Mary Poppins, them Brits sure do have a knack for amazing architecture and what not! Sorry, we can't keep that accent up for the whole article, but it is true that British architects are pushing the boat out in terms of incredible home and extension design. We're going to prove it to you today, by showcasing three amazing extension projects, each of which has created bags of extra space, usually in the form of a contemporary kitchen, and offers new, interesting and dynamic aesthetics that inject stunning style into even the most traditional of homes. Don't believe us? Well just come along and see; you'll be blown away!
A beautiful and traditional Victorian terrace home got a serious upgrade with a seemingly modest side return extension, which allowed for a lovely new kitchen, well proportioned living area and even an extra bathroom. We love the extensive glazing to the rear, which lets in a whole bunch of sunlight, but the materials used are what makes it all so special. Rustic brick meets red floor tiles, crisp white render and even ply wood. The result is an exciting design that manages to blend with even the most traditional of houses! Come and take a look!
This really is an inspiration project, as the design team came up against stringent planning restrictions that could have had a serious impact on the finished home, but somehow, everything worked out just fine! The issue, is that the original home is found within a conservation area, which wouldn't normally take too kindly to a modern installation being thrust into place.
The answer to the conundrum that this home posed was an extension so befitting to the family home already in situ that it is basically undetectable. From the front, you'd have no idea it was there and even from the back, you'd have to know what to look for to see it! If you've been thinking about something subtle and understated for your home, you really need to see this gorgeous installation. The simplicity of the interior will knock your socks off too!
Completing any work within a traditional London mews home can be a tricky affair, as these beautiful by bijou homes often have strange proportions and layouts to contend with. This project was no exception and required a total switch up to turn it into a more usable home. Needing extensive renovation work to be carried out, including insulation and damp coursing, the radical new layout of this home was designed to alter the exterior of the house as little as possible and even though a whole new living level was opened up, the roof height didn't need to change at all! Now that IS genius design.
Come and take a look around and see if you love the new central wooden staircase, which is a focal point for the whole home now. We think you'll be really staggered by what is actually possible, even if a home seems to resist change, at first!
