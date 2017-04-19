3 British homes with plans

This really is an inspiration project, as the design team came up against stringent planning restrictions that could have had a serious impact on the finished home, but somehow, everything worked out just fine! The issue, is that the original home is found within a conservation area, which wouldn't normally take too kindly to a modern installation being thrust into place.

The answer to the conundrum that this home posed was an extension so befitting to the family home already in situ that it is basically undetectable. From the front, you'd have no idea it was there and even from the back, you'd have to know what to look for to see it! If you've been thinking about something subtle and understated for your home, you really need to see this gorgeous installation. The simplicity of the interior will knock your socks off too!