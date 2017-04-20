7 Décor Accents That Will Transform your Dresser

As always, the simplest way to upgrade your dresser is to add a spring of freshness with curated easy-care indoor plants. House plants do more than just accentuate your dresser and make it more appealing, they can boost your mood and bring you tranquility. Small potted plants work extremely well on your dresser. Adorn your dresser with a groomed fern tucked beautifully in a pretty clear glass vase.

Mpth orchid are perfect for indoors; they are easy on the eye, add serenity to a space and the easist to grow. Use unique planters or place them on a decorative saucer to keep excess moisture from damaging the dresser. To avoid chaos, keep it simple with just plants. Group them together to add character and texture into the space.