7 Décor Accents That Will Transform your Dresser

When given a face-lift, the dresser can be one of the most stylish assets of the bedroom. From adding some adornments on the top to replacing knobs with elegant ones – the dresser can be made to suit your taste and put your style on display. Read on for a few of our favorite accents that takes a dresser to a whole new lever.
Adding an attractive decorative accent on the wall above or behind the dresser creates visual interest and draws the eye upwards. Hang a mirror or one large piece of art. Mirrors add an element of height since most dressers tend to be wide rather than tall. Alternatively, create a wall gallery from photography or prints with different frame sizes and styles. Place a few essentials on top such as magazines, flowers and decorative sculptures. Make sure these décor elements are to scale with the dresser for a more balanced look. Place a rug directly in front of the dresser to ground the look.
As always, the simplest way to upgrade your dresser is to add a spring of freshness with curated easy-care indoor plants. House plants do more than just accentuate your dresser and make it more appealing, they can boost your mood and bring you tranquility. Small potted plants work extremely well on your dresser. Adorn your dresser with a groomed fern tucked beautifully in a pretty clear glass vase.
Mpth orchid are perfect for indoors; they are easy on the eye, add serenity to a space and the easist to grow. Use unique planters or place them on a decorative saucer to keep excess moisture from damaging the dresser. To avoid chaos, keep it simple with just plants. Group them together to add character and texture into the space.
If you find your dresser dull and lacking style, consider updating your knobs. Switching from knobs to bar pull in different metal can add charming details to your dresser. This simple fix can instantly transform what was a blah dresser into a statement piece. Bar pulls in brass or gold finishes can make an inexpensive piece of furniture look luxe and modern. Bar pulls can be created in different sizes, designs and styles that are far from boring.
Working around a dresser that you already have doesn’t always have to be an expensive task. For example you can freshen a hand-me-down dresser with a new coat of paint to lighten the overall mood of your bedroom. Although painting process may seem daunting, the result of a bright and eye-catching dresser is a sure thing. The color you choose for your dresser needs to fit your personalty and complement the overall scheme of the room. When the styles and colors line up to create a perfect balance, a captivating space is manifested. Geometric shapes are another trend that’s doing it’s rounds in interior décor. If a solid color isnt for you, clean lines and simple patterns are an alternative way to inject this trend into your home.
Create a personalised look to your bedroom dresser by adorning it with a blend of essentioal oils for your body and your room. This adds a very sexy and elegant touch to the room décor. To help warm up the layout, add candles and flowers for a chic look. Look for candles in soothing scents like lavender and in subtle colors. Swap things like flowers and essential oils regularly to create a feeling of newness and a bit of interest.
If you are obsessed with DIY projects then you have probably come across the “tray idea”. A tray is not only decorative; Its also great for storage and comes in many different styles and materials. When properly styled, it adds greater dimension to the dresser. Use it to corral jewelry, place scented candles, perfume bottles and tiny collectibles. It truly helps you cut down visual clutter and stay organized without having to pile items everywhere. Trays come in different materials and color; wood, metal, woven, patterned and can add variety to your décor. Choose one that really makes a statement and can add that wow factors to a simple dresser.
There are many ways to transform a simple and old dresser without spending too much money. A low horizontal dresser can be transformed into a unique TV console that houses your cable box, DVD player and other electronic devises. Simply paint the dresser in a preferred color that complements the rest of your bedroom décor. To spice things up, cover your dresser with an unexpected print to add an interesting décor statement. Wallpaper is a great option for transforming a boring, even ugly item into a stunning piece.
To create more storage space, remove the first two drawers from the dresser. Place a potted plant on both sides of the TV to liven the room and create a natural, organic display. Keep it organized and clutter free by storing away items that do not need to be on display. Complete the look with a few of your favorite magazines or other accessories to add personality and set the tone.