5 Colorful Reasons to Break From the Neutral Couch

Color plays a huge role in evoking mood and ambience in a way that is immediate and impactful. The best interiors always have a story to tell; bringing a sense of adventure to any space in a variety of ways. The couch happens to be that one piece of furniture that greatly impacts the way we translate our own style into our homes. A neutral couch is safe and timeless, but sometimes injecting a bit of color can be just as chic and a fabulous way to reflect both personal taste and aesthetic.
Allow yourself the freedom to experiment and grow. Taking risks is a great way to find out what works for you and what doesn’t. The same thing applies to interior design. If you are new to decorating with color, start with one furniture piece at a time. Decide on a color that you are most comfortable living with. A colorful couch allows you to do just that; select one that would add a pop of color and make a statement without going overboard. Incorporate this pop of color with warm woods and neutral tonal details for a harmonious look.
Creating a focal point in a room is an essential part of great style. Using color is one of the simplest ways to do so in any room. A colorful showpiece couch can easily highlight your focal point without stealing focus or fighting for attention. Nothing is more monotonous than a blank wall; place the couch on the longest wall of the room and add a mirror or artwork above it to draw attention. Using a bold and colorful couch may mean keeping the rest of the rooms color scheme neutral. You might want to work with grey walls and natural hardwood floors to keep everything balanced.
We spend so much time on trends, DIY projects and finding ways to make things beautiful and better that we tend to get lost in it all and forget our personal style and what works for us. Your home is essentially your haven, a place to relax and unwind and how you design should reflect just that. Simple details and color says so much about our personality and evokes different emotions. Certain colors of the spectrum are more soothing than others; for instance, shade of blues and greens create a sense of tranquility. Pink, on the other hand, is gentle and soothing and can stir up romance. Choose a couch color that will add character and create a relaxed oasis. Knowing what works for your home is key in achieving the look that you desire.
When you design you want all elements to work as a whole to obtain a complete look. A large room can present itself to be a blessing or a curse. It can end up feeling cluttered because there is just so much you want to put in just so you use as much space as possible. This is where a large colorful couch comes in. A well chosen couch gives weight to the room whereever you position it. With color, it immediately draws attention by providing a stark contrast and the space feels safe, cozy and inviting. Take for example a plum couch; it works well to cocoon the space, making it feel cozy and more visually accessible. Position small furniture pieces or lighting around it to give greater emphasis.
You have to admit it; walking into a room and being confronted by colorful furniture is quite intriguing . A colorful couch is unapologetic, fun, playful and offers a stylish interest. It has a way of engulfing an entire space while giving off an electric jolt. A couch with solid or colorful patterns is a clear reminder that there is no reason to get stuck in old definition of decorating and that sometimes playing it safe can be too boring and dull. There is excitement in drama, in uniqueness and creating spaces and furnishings that are not of the ordinary; something truly exciting and out of this world. This is also what defines personal style and charm.