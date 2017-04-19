5 Colorful Reasons to Break From the Neutral Couch

We spend so much time on trends, DIY projects and finding ways to make things beautiful and better that we tend to get lost in it all and forget our personal style and what works for us. Your home is essentially your haven, a place to relax and unwind and how you design should reflect just that. Simple details and color says so much about our personality and evokes different emotions. Certain colors of the spectrum are more soothing than others; for instance, shade of blues and greens create a sense of tranquility. Pink, on the other hand, is gentle and soothing and can stir up romance. Choose a couch color that will add character and create a relaxed oasis. Knowing what works for your home is key in achieving the look that you desire.