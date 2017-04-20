9 Stunning Ways to Update your Kitchen Décor

Flooring is a key element and groundwork for style and function in any kitchen. There is something charming about sharing meals in a space that is appealing, warm and inviting. When it comes to selecting the right flooring for your kitchen, the ideal material should not only be beautiful but practical, durable and long lasting. However, practical doesn’t always mean boring and dull. Stone for example, is great for its natural and unique variation—and how its tone adds depth and no two slaps are completely the same. It complements most color schemes and kitchen finishes.

When choosing flooring, opt for material and a style that complements the size of your kitchen, as well as existing colors, textures and other kitchen finishes. For a small kitchen, large plain tiles work really well in giving an illusion of extra floor space. Whatever style and material you decide on, make sure to create a flow that fits well with the rest of your home’s interior style.