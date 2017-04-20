6 Stylish Ways to Glam up your Home Interiors

Adding few gold accents can accentuate your space and make it look elegant and special. Gold is a hot trend; it’s rich, adventurous and priceless and really works well in any room and style. An inexpensive way to add gold details into your home interiors is by giving old furniture some TLC with gold spray paint.

Alternatively, try swap a few décor elements such as linens, area rugs, decorative pillows, curtains with ones that have hints/accents of gold color. Even simple things as old flowerpots, plastic accessory holders and drawer pulls look instantly refreshed and expensive with gold spray paint.