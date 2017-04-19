The style of a sofa bed is probably the first thing that grabs your attention. The vast array of sofa bed styles and designs doesn’t let you sacrifice the beauty of your space. From cushioned back sofa to cushioned seats or even a fixed seat; the options are endless. It is also a stylish addition to any room of the house and they are meant to suit any interior style. For instance, if you have a contemporary styled home, you will easily find a huge variety in contemporary designed sofa beds to match;from color, to material as well as size. Same applies to other interior styles such a minimalist, traditional, retro etc.

The different use of materials allows you to have a variety of choices; a leather sofa bed looks sophisticated and ultramodern. For a family with children, rest assured that cleaning away spillages on a leather sofa wouldn’t be such a daunting task.