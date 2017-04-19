5 Ways to Craft Black and White Décor

Adding metal accents can bring interest and soften a black and white décor. Add striking and shimmering elements such as light fixtures, occasional side tables, and decorative accents. However, too much metal chaos may create unnecessary drama and your home could end up feeling like a hall of mirrors. The metal accents act as aperfect textural contrast to black and white furnishing while adding character and depth to what would rather feel like a cold space. They bring a glamorous shine into a modern interior.

For instance, stainless steel hardware and appliances look beautiful and emphasize elegance in a modern or industrial kitchen. Shelves made out of metal frames bring shine and glitz into a classic living room and can evoke a spectacular masculine vibe. Accent mirrors with metal frames are ideal and a great way to reflect natural light which falls perfectly across your black and white décor. There is nothing better than a room that looks spacious with all its elements paired beautifully and effortlessly.