5 Ways to Craft Black and White Décor

Black and white décor may seem cold and sterile, but when done right, it can appear dramatic and bold. There is no denying that this décor style exudes elegance and sophistication and with the right crafting, it’s a style that remains timeless. Below we’ve summed up ways to reinvent this forever-in-style trend that’s super chic and anything but boring.
Black and white décor is an iconic and timeless look; and yet it can fall flat and make the space look and feel dull. However, one of the advantages of having a backdrop in black and white is the ease with which you can switch between accent colours. A statement furniture piece or bold colorful fabrics can instantly transform your space. It’s a perfect canvas that opens a whole world of choices for you. For example, in a monochromatic bedroom, a splash of accent throw pillows and curtains or a colorful foot stool shines through in an unhindered fashion. Black and white color palette is also popular with modern bathrooms; inject a few accent accessories of daring hot pick or refreshing aqua to make a lasting visual impact and create an entirely different atmosphere.
Adding metal accents can bring interest and soften a black and white décor. Add striking and shimmering elements such as light fixtures, occasional side tables, and decorative accents. However, too much metal chaos may create unnecessary drama and your home could end up feeling like a hall of mirrors. The metal accents act as aperfect textural contrast to black and white furnishing while adding character and depth to what would rather feel like a cold space. They bring a glamorous shine into a modern interior.
For instance, stainless steel hardware and appliances look beautiful and emphasize elegance in a modern or industrial kitchen. Shelves made out of metal frames bring shine and glitz into a classic living room and can evoke a spectacular masculine vibe. Accent mirrors with metal frames are ideal and a great way to reflect natural light which falls perfectly across your black and white décor. There is nothing better than a room that looks spacious with all its elements paired beautifully and effortlessly.
Indoor plants make perfect decorative accents and bring life into the room décor. When grouped in an attractive arrangement, they act as a gorgeous centerpiece to a black and white backdrop. A splash of green color bring amazing shapes and leaves home décor feeling natural and pleasant. You can use decorative vases in subtle colors or unique planters to add personality and soften this monochromatic style. Indoor plants are inexpensive yet your home décor looks and feels refreshed and organic. Choose moisture loving indoor plants for the kitchen and bathroom to enhance eco-friendly home decorating.
Have you ever walked into a room and be amazed at how wood elements make the room feel grand without even doing much? A simple wood furniture piece or decor accessory can add warmth to an interior space and soften color contrasts. Now image such wonder with black and white tones. Wooden architectural elements, light fixtures, décor accessories made from gorgeous tree branches and logs can instantly transform a black and white décor style from sterile into a warm, soft and organic space. Define your doorways with wood trims to create graceful entrances or simply try natural wood flooring to transform the character of your interior space.
When your entire décor only features two colors, selecting your furniture style and how you incorporate different textures to create visual interest is serious business. Furniture with unique details and shapes adds a bit of playfulness while making the space feel warm, cozy and inviting. For example,a carved wooden table design offers a blend of beauty and uniqueness. Introduce contemporary upholstery fabrics and furniture with innovative frames or of vintage style to create diversity in home furnishing.
The differing materials such as fur, velvet, satin and linen, can add extra dimension to a neutral back drop and make the room more interesting. From layered rugs, leather cushions and wooden baskets, your options are endless. Choose few textured pieces and you won’t lose that timeless and stylish impact that black and white décor has.