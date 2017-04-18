Your browser is out-of-date.

The kitchen extension to end them all!

Longhurst Road, Collective Works Collective Works Industrial style houses
We've seen some cool kitchen extensions in our time, but this one? Well, this one really is up there! Designed by a phenomenally talented architect who had a really definite understanding of how awkward these spaces can be, the resulting aside-return extension has maximized the interior space, while allowing massive light flow and creating a beautiful interior dialogue as well. You might not think that exposed steel girders could ever look chic, but come with us now and we'll prove to you how stylish they can be!

The plans.

This is a sizable extension and it's great to see that it will take advantage of the side passage space too.

From the rear, this won't be an ugly addition and should blend well with a traditional home.

Oooh, suddenly this extension got even better! A raw brick finish and bi-folding doors will be amazing!

We can't wait to see how the metal framework looks in person! What a well proportioned space for cooking and eating!

The reality!

Longhurst Road, Collective Works Collective Works Industrial style dining room
Let's give you a little teaser to start with! What a lovely and cozy ambiance!

Longhurst Road, Collective Works Collective Works Industrial style dining room
Woah! Now THAT'S how you make a solid metal girder look stylish!It's literally propping up the corner of the original building! What a feature!

Longhurst Road, Collective Works Collective Works Industrial style kitchen
Simple white cabinets and gray subway tiles keep this extension classy and sophisticated. look at those skylights too!

Longhurst Road, Collective Works Collective Works Industrial style dining room
The connection between the old and new parts of the interior are so seamless! The step down adds a fun bit of ceremony.

Longhurst Road, Collective Works Collective Works Industrial style dining room
Aren't the proportions here even better in real life? There's even room for a beautifully tatty vintage sofa!

Longhurst Road, Collective Works Collective Works Industrial style houses
Just look at how well the bricks look. What a lovely rear facade that almost looks as though it has long been in place! We really love this extension!

For more amazing extension ideas, take a look at this article: A country retreat fit for a master artist.

Would you love to open your home like this?

