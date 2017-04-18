The London home that reinvigorates traditional design

Speaking about this amazing home, the interior designers that curated it said;
Our Clients wished to retain their home’s character and honour its heritage by using antique fireplaces, wall panelling and bespoke cabinetry in an Arts & Crafts style. Hand woven wall coverings & silk rugs, distressed leather and patinated copper light fittings all contributed to an overall sense of understated luxury. Try as much as you like, we don't think you'll be able to argue that this amazing house hasn't totally fulfilled the very specific brief and more, as the attention to detail throughout is so spectacular.
You won't find unapologetically contemporary motifs here, but instead, gentle nods to the current era, in line with a perpetual respect for the age and original features of the home. From a living room that seeks to showcase the magnificent period fireplace, through to bathrooms that are full of old fashioned charm and wood cladding, there simply isn't a room here that looks out of place. If you've always fancied the idea of taking on a period home, come with us now as we show you how to do it right!
this bedroom is a masterclass in how to add a little modern touch, without going over the top. Black cabinets look cool and bold, but in a classic way.
the main focal point. Just look at it! That rich wood, the black cast iron! What a statement piece!
look retro here, it looks as though it belongs. That's what happens when you decorate your home in accordance with its age.
so chic and natural. Of course a heritage home would have a specific dining room, with a gorgeous table!
managed to resist the urge to go too contemporary. A classic Shaker style installation is the perfect way to continue a traditional aesthetic.
us feel blue at all, thanks to the beautiful cornflower paint and charming wood panelling. Patterned floor tiles and a heritage style suite really finish the look perfectly.
a little modern glamour! Behind these fabulous mirrored doors lies the ultimate in walk-in wardrobes and a comfortable armchair means that you can have an audience as you try a few outfits on!
luxury materials! Marble and glass are a match made in heaven, don't you agree?
understated and classic in style! These bunk beds have made such great use of paneled wood and vintage-style handles!
