Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

The London home that reinvigorates traditional design

press profile homify press profile homify
homify Modern Living Room
Loading admin actions …

Speaking about this amazing home, the interior designers that curated it said; Our Clients wished to retain their home’s character and honour its heritage by using antique fireplaces, wall panelling and bespoke cabinetry in an Arts & Crafts style. Hand woven wall coverings & silk rugs, distressed leather and patinated copper light fittings all contributed to an overall sense of understated luxury. Try as much as you like, we don't think you'll be able to argue that this amazing house hasn't totally fulfilled the very specific brief and more, as the attention to detail throughout is so spectacular. 

You won't find unapologetically contemporary motifs here, but instead, gentle nods to the current era, in line with a perpetual respect for the age and original features of the home. From a living room that seeks to showcase the magnificent period fireplace, through to bathrooms that are full of old fashioned charm and wood cladding, there simply isn't a room here that looks out of place. If you've always fancied the idea of taking on a period home, come with us now as we show you how to do it right!

Simplel effortless and symmetrical…

Master Bedroom homify Modern Bedroom
homify

Master Bedroom

homify
homify
homify

this bedroom is a masterclass in how to add a little modern touch, without going over the top. Black cabinets look cool and bold, but in a classic way.

No wonder the fireplace is…

Formal Living Room homify Modern Living Room
homify

Formal Living Room

homify
homify
homify

the main focal point. Just look at it! That rich wood, the black cast iron! What a statement piece!

Retro furniture doesn't…

Living Room homify Living roomSofas & armchairs
homify

Living Room

homify
homify
homify

look retro here, it looks as though it belongs. That's what happens when you decorate your home in accordance with its age.

Formal dining has never looked…

Dining Room homify Modern Dining Room
homify

Dining Room

homify
homify
homify

so chic and natural. Of course a heritage home would have a specific dining room, with a gorgeous table! 

Even the kitchen here has…

Kitchen homify Modern Kitchen
homify

Kitchen

homify
homify
homify

managed to resist the urge to go too contemporary. A classic Shaker style installation is the perfect way to continue a traditional aesthetic.

This bathroom doesn't make…

Bathroom homify Modern Bathroom
homify

Bathroom

homify
homify
homify

us feel blue at all, thanks to the beautiful cornflower paint and charming wood panelling. Patterned floor tiles and a heritage style suite really finish the look perfectly.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Well maybe there is space for…

Master Dressing Room homify Modern Dressing Room
homify

Master Dressing Room

homify
homify
homify

a little modern glamour! Behind these fabulous mirrored doors lies the ultimate in walk-in wardrobes and a comfortable armchair means that you can have an audience as you try a few outfits on!

Another bathroom and more…

Bathroom 2 homify Modern Bathroom
homify

Bathroom 2

homify
homify
homify

luxury materials! Marble and glass are a match made in heaven, don't you agree?

Even the kid's room is…

Children's Bedroom homify Modern Kid's Room
homify

Children's Bedroom

homify
homify
homify

understated and classic in style! These bunk beds have made such great use of paneled wood and vintage-style handles!

For more gorgeous home ideas, take a look at this article: 6 tips for creating a classic home.

3 unique kitchens with delicious details
Do you love the respectful design scheme here?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks