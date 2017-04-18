The London home that reinvigorates traditional design

Speaking about this amazing home, the interior designers that curated it said; Our Clients wished to retain their home’s character and honour its heritage by using antique fireplaces, wall panelling and bespoke cabinetry in an Arts & Crafts style. Hand woven wall coverings & silk rugs, distressed leather and patinated copper light fittings all contributed to an overall sense of understated luxury. Try as much as you like, we don't think you'll be able to argue that this amazing house hasn't totally fulfilled the very specific brief and more, as the attention to detail throughout is so spectacular.

You won't find unapologetically contemporary motifs here, but instead, gentle nods to the current era, in line with a perpetual respect for the age and original features of the home. From a living room that seeks to showcase the magnificent period fireplace, through to bathrooms that are full of old fashioned charm and wood cladding, there simply isn't a room here that looks out of place. If you've always fancied the idea of taking on a period home, come with us now as we show you how to do it right!