3 unique kitchens with delicious details

If you're in the market for a new kitchen, but something off the peg doesn't really appeal to you, perhaps we might have just the thing, right here! We've found three utterly spectacular and incredibly individual kitchen designs that you simply can't afford to miss, if you are hoping to create something out of the ordinary in your home and we just know that your kitchen planner would have a field day trying to come up with something as eye-catching as these examples! We'll give you an introduction to each installation and then let the pictures do all the talking, but be prepared; these are not available from your local DIY store! You would definitely have to commission some very talented professionals if you wanted to achieve a similar look!