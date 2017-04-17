Your browser is out-of-date.

3 unique kitchens with delicious details

Edenbridge, Johnny Grey
If you're in the market for a new kitchen, but something off the peg doesn't really appeal to you, perhaps we might have just the thing, right here! We've found three utterly spectacular and incredibly individual kitchen designs that you simply can't afford to miss, if you are hoping to create something out of the ordinary in your home and we just know that your kitchen planner would have a field day trying to come up with something as eye-catching as these examples! We'll give you an introduction to each installation and then let the pictures do all the talking, but be prepared; these are not available from your local DIY store! You would definitely have to commission some very talented professionals if you wanted to achieve a similar look!

1. Three in one!

The Island
This is a rather different kitchen, as it is spread out over three separate zones, which are then all connected by a fabulous corridor. It might sound odd, but when you understand that each area is dedicated to one specific task (cooking and eating; storage; appliances and a home office), it begins to make a little more sense. It doesn't however, explain the bold use of concrete and wood! We don;t want to give too much away, as this really is an installation that needs to be explored, so take a look at the pictures and see what you make of it!

Richmond - A Kitchen in Three Movements
Richmond - A Kitchen in Three Movements
Richmond - A Kitchen in Three Movements
Richmond - A Kitchen in Three Movements
The Cupboard
2. The curved corker!

Edenbridge
Located in a striking glass pavilion and flanked by a gorgeous terrace, this kitchen certainly doesn't have to deal with the ignominy of unfortunate surroundings, but it really manages to stand alone as an amazing installation in its own right too! A uniquely-shaped room, this kitchen was a head-scratcher in terms of being able to support furniture and large appliances, which is why you'll find curves everywhere, beautiful retro design influences and out of this world features. There's nothing standard about this space, so enjoy a good look around!

Edenbridge
Edenbridge
Edenbridge
Edenbridge
Edenbridge
Edenbridge
Edenbridge
Edenbridge
Edenbridge
Edenbridge
3. The ultimate command center.

The Kitchen
This kitchen pulls no punches in terms of being prepared for everything and offering uninterrupted views throughout the rest of the sociable home floor! Modern storage meats organic installations and cast concrete as thought they have long been the best of friends and the angles of the counters are something else! The whole kitchen feels as though it is one large jigsaw puzzle and all the natural light pouring in is clearly designed to help you solve it! Take a look around and see if you love the interplay of materials and shapes as much as we do!

Kitchen Sink
Kaplanis
Kaplanis
Kaplanis
For even more beautiful kitchen ideas, take a look at this article: Open-plan kitchens you'll be inspired by.

Which of these three kitchens did you love the most?

