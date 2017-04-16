Top 5: 4 modern home designs(with floor plans) to 30 photos that show off the power of home staging

And here we are again, another week has passed and we are giving you a chance to read our most popular articles. This is your chance to re-read your favorite articles and/or find new ones. We begin our countdown with 4 modern home designs that have everything you need! (+ floor plans), people went berserk for these homes… We move on to 11 photos of a rustic house that will inspire you to build yours. And then we pit stop on article #3, 6 common mistakes to avoid when decorating… Pit stop over, #4 we give you 13 Ideas to add stone walls in your home. And finally we give you the cherry on top, 30 photos that show off the power of home staging.
If you want gorgeous good looks, luxury touches, practicality, pretty gardens and even a garage for your home, you might think that you are making a bit of a tall order, but we've found some utterly spectacular home designs that will allow you to have all of that and more! The architects that created these homes were clearly on a mission to prove that you actually CAN please all of the people all of the time, as there is a home for everyone here, regardless of what your priorities are or how many people live in your home! We'll give you a quick introduction to each home and them simply leave you to admire the alternative angles and internal layouts and from there, you can start planning your own all-inclusive dream home!
Set in the picturesque countryside, this house is an impressive blend of tradition and modernity. Built by BAM! ARQUITECTURA, an architect firm based in San Isidro, Argentina—it manages to feature some stunning, progressive features while still retaining a down-to-earth, rustic feel.
With it's spacious two level floor plan, advanced lighting, durable and scratch resistant kitchen surfaces, an outdoor seating area complete with television, and even a fanciful way to store wine glasses, we are sure you will love this home so much, it will kickstart your own plans to build one. Let's take a closer look at all of the special features you too can have.
Though decorating can seem overwhelming, with so much choice when it comes to styles and themes, it doesn't have to be a stressful experience. In fact, decorating should be fun! It's an opportunity for you to put your own stamp on your personal space, and create rooms that reflect your tastes and individual style. Creativity is something to embrace in all areas of life: interior design is certainly no exception.
With that said, there are some basic rules when it comes to decorating that everybody should keep in mind. Following these simple tips will ensure your home is the best it can be, ready for you to add the little finishing touches that make it unique. It doesn't require a drastic approach—these rules are easy to implement. From things as basic as choosing the correct lighting, to avoiding clutter, there are a few key ways to make a huge difference to the look and feel of your home.
To add that special touch to your house it is not always necessary to adorn it with designer furnishings or decor. Sometimes just a little detailing here and there will make all the difference. For instance, only adding a textured stone wall in the living room, kitchen or even in a corridor will bring the desired look to the space.
One technique that is often used, but rarely understood is home staging. Yes, we all know that there are many experts who specialize in this field—creating spaces, and entire houses as showrooms for furniture companies, or who decorate a home intended for sale. But very few of us know we can actually borrow their techniques and use them in our own houses.
Today we are focusing on one house (in Hamm, Germany), and one very talented company who furnished it (RAUM²—WIR MACHEN WOHNEN), to show you just how much the right furniture, in the right place changes a room. And hopefully you will take some tips away with you, and use them to create your very own sophisticated, stylish and very contemporary abode! So let's see the difference home staging makes in an interior.
