A London apartment designed for young professionals

We all know that buying property in London seems to be an absolute nightmare, with lots of young couples being forced to either rent for longer than they want to or even house share, but we've found a beautiful home that was adapted to suit the needs of a young professional family.
A two-bedroom flat, this home takes up the two top floors of a traditional British Victorian terrace house, but it needed to be more effective in terms of usage. With that in mind, the architects in charge of the project decided to dedicate the very top floor to the two necessary bedrooms and newly created family bathroom, while the lower level would become an open-plan kitchen/dining/living room that was easy to navigate. Add in some really innovative solutions, such as a small home office set-up on the landing and nursery storage doubling up as safe attic stairs and we think you'll agree that this is a home that sought to maximize the space and potential wherever possible.
Come with us now as we show you around and point out things you don't want to miss!
to effectively divide the floor and add a little warmth and comfort. The huge sash windows really add a pleasing aesthetic too.
really help to add depth to the otherwise neutral decorating. Those niche shelves are a great use of space too!
has been made so much lighter and trendier with a white scheme and some fun touches, such as a retro light fixture.
of the countertop was a great idea, as it makes the work surface seem so much larger.
ensure the drawers will never get overcrowded and keep sharp items away from curious hands!
to not make the home feel claustrophobic. This pale gray is so on trend right now!
but this landing office is all a young professional would need to get down to some seriously effective concentration! Such an amazing use of a dead space.
really do garner as much storage potential as possible.
when it's this sunny and fun! There's plenty of room for a little one in here!
makes for a safe way to access the loft and all the storage potential there is up there!
look modern, clean and fashionable, but will have allowed more budget to be freed up for important things, such as the wood flooring throughout.
are the key to making this flat feel like a truly personal home. That copper light fixture is making us giddy!
to the master bedroom means no bulky wardrobe is needed!
really maintains a fresh and uncluttered feel.
adds a little grown up privacy, where parents need it the most!
For more small home ideas, take a look at this article: An apartment that is a Nordic extravaganza!