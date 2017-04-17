A London apartment designed for young professionals

We all know that buying property in London seems to be an absolute nightmare, with lots of young couples being forced to either rent for longer than they want to or even house share, but we've found a beautiful home that was adapted to suit the needs of a young professional family.

A two-bedroom flat, this home takes up the two top floors of a traditional British Victorian terrace house, but it needed to be more effective in terms of usage. With that in mind, the architects in charge of the project decided to dedicate the very top floor to the two necessary bedrooms and newly created family bathroom, while the lower level would become an open-plan kitchen/dining/living room that was easy to navigate. Add in some really innovative solutions, such as a small home office set-up on the landing and nursery storage doubling up as safe attic stairs and we think you'll agree that this is a home that sought to maximize the space and potential wherever possible.

Come with us now as we show you around and point out things you don't want to miss!