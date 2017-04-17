Your browser is out-of-date.

A London apartment designed for young professionals

Flat Refurbishment N1 , Collective Works Collective Works Modern Living Room
We all know that buying property in London seems to be an absolute nightmare, with lots of young couples being forced to either rent for longer than they want to or even house share, but we've found a beautiful home that was adapted to suit the needs of a young professional family.

A two-bedroom flat, this home takes up the two top floors of a traditional British Victorian terrace house, but it needed to be more effective in terms of usage. With that in mind, the architects in charge of the project decided to dedicate the very top floor to the two necessary bedrooms and newly created family bathroom, while the lower level would become an open-plan kitchen/dining/living room that was easy to navigate. Add in some really innovative solutions, such as a small home office set-up on the landing and nursery storage doubling up as safe attic stairs and we think you'll agree that this is a home that sought to maximize the space and potential wherever possible. 

Come with us now as we show you around and point out things you don't want to miss!

A simple rug is all that's needed…

Dining Area Collective Works Modern Dining Room
Dining Area

to effectively divide the floor and add a little warmth and comfort. The huge sash windows really add a pleasing aesthetic too.

Dark wood floors…

Open Plan Living and Dining Area Collective Works Modern Dining Room
Open Plan Living and Dining Area

really help to add depth to the otherwise neutral decorating. Those niche shelves are a great use of space too!

A galley kitchen…

Kitchen Collective Works Modern Kitchen
Kitchen

has been made so much lighter and trendier with a white scheme and some fun touches, such as a retro light fixture.

Maintaining the smooth line…

Kitchen Counter Detail Collective Works Modern Dining Room
Kitchen Counter Detail

of the countertop was a great idea, as it makes the work surface seem so much larger.

Magnetic wall strips…

Kitchen Splashback Detail Collective Works Modern Bathroom
Kitchen Splashback Detail

ensure the drawers will never get overcrowded and keep sharp items away from curious hands!

Neutral colors really help…

View from Living Area into Kitchen and Stairwell Collective Works Modern Living Room
View from Living Area into Kitchen and Stairwell

to not make the home feel claustrophobic. This pale gray is so on trend right now!

It might not be huge…

Office Collective Works Modern Study Room and Home Office
Office

but this landing office is all a young professional would need to get down to some seriously effective concentration! Such an amazing use of a dead space.

Inset wall shlevs…

Storage Collective Works Modern Living Room
Storage

really do garner as much storage potential as possible.

A nursery doesn't need to be huge…

Nursery Collective Works Modern Kid's Room
Nursery

when it's this sunny and fun! There's plenty of room for a little one in here!

Clever storage…

Nursery Storage Collective Works Nursery/kid's roomStorage
Nursery Storage

makes for a safe way to access the loft and all the storage potential there is up there!

Simple shower fixtures…

Bathroom Collective Works Modern Bathroom
Bathroom

look modern, clean and fashionable, but will have allowed more budget to be freed up for important things, such as the wood flooring throughout.

Funky accessories…

Stairwell Collective Works Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Stairwell

are the key to making this flat feel like a truly personal home. That copper light fixture is making us giddy!

Adding a built-in closet area…

Bedroom Collective Works Modern Bedroom
Bedroom

to the master bedroom means no bulky wardrobe is needed!

Simple organization furniture…

Bedroom Collective Works Modern Bedroom
Bedroom

really maintains a fresh and uncluttered feel.

A sweet and simple ensuite bathroom…

Bathroom Collective Works Modern Bathroom
Bathroom

adds a little grown up privacy, where parents need it the most!

For more small home ideas, take a look at this article: An apartment that is a Nordic extravaganza!

2 modern homes that really break the mold!
Would you love an apartment like this for your family?

