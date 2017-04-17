2 modern homes that really break the mold!

It's time to confess. We have a real thing for truly unusual and eye-catching architecture that makes us simultaneously want the keys so that we can move in and makes us ask ’what was the architect thinking?’. We mean that question with good intention, as really innovative designs must come from somewhere or be influenced by something tangible and we'd love to know what! Today, we are going to show you two homes that have us going crazy! As awesome as they are bizarre and unique and without any compromises made in terms of luxury or comfort, we think you'll be head over heels for them too, so let's take a look!