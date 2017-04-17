Your browser is out-of-date.

2 modern homes that really break the mold!

Haus mit Blick über Ulm, Kauffmann Theilig & Partner, Freie Architekten BDA Kauffmann Theilig & Partner, Freie Architekten BDA Modern Houses
It's time to confess. We have a real thing for truly unusual and eye-catching architecture that makes us simultaneously want the keys so that we can move in and makes us ask ’what was the architect thinking?’. We mean that question with good intention, as really innovative designs must come from somewhere or be influenced by something tangible and we'd love to know what! Today, we are going to show you two homes that have us going crazy! As awesome as they are bizarre and unique and without any compromises made in terms of luxury or comfort, we think you'll be head over heels for them too, so let's take a look!

1. Is it a house or a viewing platform?

Haus mit Blick über Ulm, Kauffmann Theilig & Partner, Freie Architekten BDA Kauffmann Theilig & Partner, Freie Architekten BDA Modern Houses
Don't you just find yourself staring at this amazing home and wondering how and why it came about? We can tell you one thing for sure and that's that the master bedroom must have a breathtaking view! Designed to offer astonishing vista, while also creating a real spectacle, this home is truly captivating, but just wait until you see inside! Simple elegance reigns throughout and really amplifies the sophisticated feel of this modern delight. There's even a pool, just to up the opulence factor a little more! Come and take a look around and see how well proportioned this home is!

Haus mit Blick über Ulm, Kauffmann Theilig & Partner, Freie Architekten BDA Kauffmann Theilig & Partner, Freie Architekten BDA Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Haus mit Blick über Ulm, Kauffmann Theilig & Partner, Freie Architekten BDA Kauffmann Theilig & Partner, Freie Architekten BDA Modern Living Room
Haus mit Blick über Ulm, Kauffmann Theilig & Partner, Freie Architekten BDA Kauffmann Theilig & Partner, Freie Architekten BDA Modern Houses
Haus mit Blick über Ulm, Kauffmann Theilig & Partner, Freie Architekten BDA Kauffmann Theilig & Partner, Freie Architekten BDA Modern Terrace
Haus mit Blick über Ulm, Kauffmann Theilig & Partner, Freie Architekten BDA Kauffmann Theilig & Partner, Freie Architekten BDA Modern Houses
Haus mit Blick über Ulm, Kauffmann Theilig & Partner, Freie Architekten BDA Kauffmann Theilig & Partner, Freie Architekten BDA Modern Kitchen
Haus mit Blick über Ulm, Kauffmann Theilig & Partner, Freie Architekten BDA Kauffmann Theilig & Partner, Freie Architekten BDA Modern Houses
Haus mit Blick über Ulm, Kauffmann Theilig & Partner, Freie Architekten BDA Kauffmann Theilig & Partner, Freie Architekten BDA Modern Houses
Haus mit Blick über Ulm, Kauffmann Theilig & Partner, Freie Architekten BDA Kauffmann Theilig & Partner, Freie Architekten BDA Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
2. Gray but definitely not boring!

Haus am Hang in Altensteig, Kauffmann Theilig & Partner, Freie Architekten BDA Kauffmann Theilig & Partner, Freie Architekten BDA Modern Houses
The color gray does have a connection to the more dull end of the spectrum, but this home totally goes against that! What you'll find here is a determination to bring interior and exterior spaces together with a cohesive harmony that only meticulous material selection can guarantee and the results are stupendous. Keep your eyes peeled for the step-down levels, open and functional areas and quirky sense of fun throughout, as these are the aspects that make this home so fantastic. We think you'll really love the back garden as well! it's… industrial, to say the least!

Haus am Hang in Altensteig, Kauffmann Theilig & Partner, Freie Architekten BDA Kauffmann Theilig & Partner, Freie Architekten BDA Modern Terrace
Haus am Hang in Altensteig, Kauffmann Theilig & Partner, Freie Architekten BDA Kauffmann Theilig & Partner, Freie Architekten BDA Modern Dining Room
Haus am Hang in Altensteig, Kauffmann Theilig & Partner, Freie Architekten BDA Kauffmann Theilig & Partner, Freie Architekten BDA Modern Living Room
Haus am Hang in Altensteig, Kauffmann Theilig & Partner, Freie Architekten BDA Kauffmann Theilig & Partner, Freie Architekten BDA Modern Houses
Haus am Hang in Altensteig, Kauffmann Theilig & Partner, Freie Architekten BDA Kauffmann Theilig & Partner, Freie Architekten BDA Modern Kitchen
Haus am Hang in Altensteig, Kauffmann Theilig & Partner, Freie Architekten BDA Kauffmann Theilig & Partner, Freie Architekten BDA Modern Houses
Haus am Hang in Altensteig, Kauffmann Theilig & Partner, Freie Architekten BDA Kauffmann Theilig & Partner, Freie Architekten BDA Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Haus am Hang in Altensteig, Kauffmann Theilig & Partner, Freie Architekten BDA Kauffmann Theilig & Partner, Freie Architekten BDA Modern Bathroom
Haus am Hang in Altensteig, Kauffmann Theilig & Partner, Freie Architekten BDA Kauffmann Theilig & Partner, Freie Architekten BDA Modern Houses
Haus am Hang in Altensteig, Kauffmann Theilig & Partner, Freie Architekten BDA Kauffmann Theilig & Partner, Freie Architekten BDA Modern Houses
If you liked these unusual homes, take a look at this article next: 2 spectacularly unusual wooden homes you don't want to miss!

When 2 homes become 1!
Which of these two homes was your favorite and why?

