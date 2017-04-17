Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

When 2 homes become 1!

press profile homify press profile homify
Hosue A+B, NOS Design NOS Design Living room
Loading admin actions …

This project is astonishing and really goes to show why architects are such a fabulous resource! Taking two decrepit and crumbling top floor apartments, the design team here combined them into one spacious apartment, which all circles around a delightful outdoor terrace and offers incredible views of the location. With an open-plan interior design scheme in full effect, every nuance of space in the now conjoined apartments has been maximized and when you see the parquet flooring, vintage furniture and amazing amount of natural light that pours in here, we think you'll fall in love, just like we have. Let's stop talking then and start looking!

A cozy nook.

Hosue A+B, NOS Design NOS Design Living room reading room,open concept
NOS Design

Hosue A+B

NOS Design
NOS Design
NOS Design

From a different angle, you can really appreciate this charming nook! With an integrated fireplace, two cozy vintage armchairs and a slew of bookshelves, it's almost like having a personal library.

Wide open space.

Hosue A+B, NOS Design NOS Design Living room living room
NOS Design

Hosue A+B

NOS Design
NOS Design
NOS Design

This main living area is phenomenal in that it offers easy transitions between a formal dining area, quiet reading corner and the comfortable sofa area. The floor is truly spectacular and emphasizes the amount of room here and is that a gorgeous wall-mounted fireplace?

Somewhere to relax.

Hosue A+B, NOS Design NOS Design Living room open concept
NOS Design

Hosue A+B

NOS Design
NOS Design
NOS Design

When a slouchy night in front of the television is called for, that's when this delightful seating area would be used. Clearly marked out with beautiful rugs and getting the full benefit of a panoramic view, this really is a relaxing spot geared towards family enjoyment.

The view out!

Hosue A+B, NOS Design NOS Design Living room living room,views
NOS Design

Hosue A+B

NOS Design
NOS Design
NOS Design

Look to the left of the sofa area and you'll see the roof terrace  that makes this apartment so special. Beautifully tiles and with plenty of space for entertaining, it's such a valuable and handy area! It also leads to the other side of the apartment, where the more private and functional areas are.

Perfectly restful.

Hosue A+B, NOS Design NOS Design Living room open concept
NOS Design

Hosue A+B

NOS Design
NOS Design
NOS Design

Is this the biggest bedroom in the world? No, but with views like that, what more could you possibly need? Parquet flooring, sunken spotlights and lovely crisp white walls have been pulled through from the living area to such lovely effect!

A secondary lounge!

Hosue A+B, NOS Design NOS Design Living room sitting room
NOS Design

Hosue A+B

NOS Design
NOS Design
NOS Design

Naturally, when you combine two apartments into one, you will double up on functional areas but we actually think that private and more cozy living room is a great idea here! It allows a busy family to not argue over what's on the television, if nothing else!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Sunny and simple.

Hosue A+B, NOS Design NOS Design Modern Kitchen kitchen,light
NOS Design

Hosue A+B

NOS Design
NOS Design
NOS Design

You might have expected to see a huge kitchen in pace here, but in actual fact, it is fairly modest! We think that embracing a smaller set-up was a great way to not only claw back some valuable budget, but also focus on the more communal space.  This is still a very pretty room, regardless of size!

For more terrific apartment ideas, but on a smaller scale, take a look at this article: A tiny apartment that has it all!

Hosue A+B, NOS Design NOS Design Living room lving room
NOS Design

Hosue A+B

NOS Design
NOS Design
NOS Design

Hosue A+B, NOS Design NOS Design Living room open concept
NOS Design

Hosue A+B

NOS Design
NOS Design
NOS Design

Hosue A+B, NOS Design NOS Design Classic style dining room open concept,dining room
NOS Design

Hosue A+B

NOS Design
NOS Design
NOS Design

Hosue A+B, NOS Design NOS Design Patios & Decks out doors,views
NOS Design

Hosue A+B

NOS Design
NOS Design
NOS Design

Hosue A+B, NOS Design NOS Design Classic style dining room lighting
NOS Design

Hosue A+B

NOS Design
NOS Design
NOS Design

Hosue A+B, NOS Design NOS Design Modern Kitchen white kitchen
NOS Design

Hosue A+B

NOS Design
NOS Design
NOS Design

Hosue A+B, NOS Design NOS Design Modern Kitchen light,kitchen
NOS Design

Hosue A+B

NOS Design
NOS Design
NOS Design

Hosue A+B, NOS Design NOS Design Classic style dining room lighting
NOS Design

Hosue A+B

NOS Design
NOS Design
NOS Design

Hosue A+B, NOS Design NOS Design Patios & Decks outside
NOS Design

Hosue A+B

NOS Design
NOS Design
NOS Design
Top 5: 4 modern home designs(with floor plans) to 30 photos that show off the power of home staging
Would you love to create a double apartment with a roof terrace?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks