5 amazing landscaping projects to inspire yours!

If you've been thinking about doing something a little more exciting to the area surrounding your home, but haven't settled on an idea yet, let us show you some of the incredible garden projects that talented landscape architects have been bust creating! Well, we say gardens, but in a couple of these examples that might be too small of a description really! We think you'll love the variety of materials and aesthetics that have been captured, so why not sit back, relax and drink in all this inspiration and then make a decision about how you'd like to finish your plot of land perfectly?

1. A definite plan.

perhaps you have a very clear idea of what you want in your garden and it's a touch of undeniable luxury? Well then this is the project for you! Drawn up with a no-qualms in line with the client's specifications, this pool was designed to be the star attraction of a newly transformed garden and so it was! Come and see for yourself!

It's a perfect match for the plans!

2. From garden hell to location heaven!

You won't believe how much this pile of rubble was transformed! Clearly the dumping ground while a house was constructed, this wasteland was turned into a green haven that made amazing use of natural materials and really let the terrain call the shots. The result is a beautifully organic garden that contrasts well with the modern design of the property. Come and take a look at the landscaping process!

What a mess!

Things are looking neater!

In go the plants.

Taking shape!

A beautiful finish.

Just look at that path!

3. Designed for entertaining.

If you love being the host with the most, your garden could be turned into a one-stop party spot! Just imagine having grass so luscious that it feels like carpet underfoot, large seating areas and a specifically created dining patio. Doesn't that all sound like a dream? Add in some stunning pathways and you'll have an unbeatable scheme, but don't just take our word for it; come and see it in the flesh!

Talk about accounting for everybody!

The detailing here is amazing!

4. Simplicity rules.

When all you want are crisp borders, sharp edges and somewhere to sit and enjoy some alfresco dining, we think this beautiful project will be all the inspiration you need. Charmingly understated and unfussy, it has used simple white pebbles to wonderful effect and created a zen feeling throughout. Take a closer look!

A pebble border makes bold features stand out.

Symmetrical planting creates a neat finish.

5. Expect the unexpected.

In a paved courtyard garden, you wouldn't expect to find dramatic water features, tropical palms or pretty ponds, but that doesn't mean you can't have them! WE love the juxtaposition of wild and free fauna and stoic stone slabs in this space and that central water feature? AMAZING! Come and see how striking this whole garden is!

A simple pond looks so good.

It's just so eye-catching!

Paving slabs look neat and tidy.

For even more landscaping inspiration, take a look at this article: Perfect patios to take inspiration from.

This cozy apartment packs a stylish punch
Which of these projects really caught your eye?

