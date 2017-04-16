5 amazing landscaping projects to inspire yours!

If you've been thinking about doing something a little more exciting to the area surrounding your home, but haven't settled on an idea yet, let us show you some of the incredible garden projects that talented landscape architects have been bust creating! Well, we say gardens, but in a couple of these examples that might be too small of a description really! We think you'll love the variety of materials and aesthetics that have been captured, so why not sit back, relax and drink in all this inspiration and then make a decision about how you'd like to finish your plot of land perfectly?