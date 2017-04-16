Your browser is out-of-date.

Spectacular pendulum lighting styles to tempt you!

Family Home, Ruth Noble Interiors Ruth Noble Interiors KitchenLighting
There must be something in the water, as lighting designers are really turning things up a notch right now, especially in terms of their hanging pendulum designs! While dangling lights have been popular for a while, they have never enjoyed as much attention as they are getting right now and more than that; they are being used in ever single room of the house, including your kitchen and bathrooms! This really isn't a trend that you want to miss out on, but if you don't know what style of pendulum light would work for your home or simply aren't aware of what designs there are to choose from, come with us now as we show you a smattering of our current favorites!

1. Deceptively simple.

Noe Valley I, Feldman Architecture Feldman Architecture Classic style dining room
Feldman Architecture

Noe Valley I

You might look at this gorgeous multi-bulb hanging light fixture and think you could make something similar, but could you? With wiring as neat as you see here? We know we couldn't, so this would be a worthwhile investment!

2. Industrial chic.

Appartamento a Garbatella, Archifacturing Archifacturing Living room
Archifacturing

We LOVE these huge metal shades that look like ex-industrial light fixtures. This look is really popular right now, thanks to loft conversion styling being so perpetually hot!

3. Roll up, roll up!

EN LA JUSTA MEDIDA, Parrado Arquitectura Parrado Arquitectura Classic style dining room
Parrado Arquitectura

Don't these huge round bulbs look like something from a carnival? They are fun and pretty on their own, but add a hanging glass and metal case around them and suddenly you have the ultimate in minimal chic lighting.

4. Just a hint.

homify Modern Dining Room Beige
homify

These pendulums tap into two trends at once! Firstly, they are retro as anything and secondly, they open up to reveal just a slither of warm metallics! In mass, they really do look incredible.

5. Got milk?

John Street Loft, Eisner Design Eisner Design Modern Dining Room Dinning room
Eisner Design

John Street Loft

This amazing cluster design looks like a host of old fashioned milkshake bottles all bundled together! It's perfect for creating an eye-catching statement above a dining table!

6. Supreme gold.

Lİghting Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik Modern Living Room
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik

Lİghting

We all know that gold is one of THE colors for this year, in terms of interior design, and these super smooth turned brass shades are a perfect way to tap into that. They don't even need to hang low to grab all our attention! Gorgeous!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Simple and industrial.

Lighting Ruth Noble Interiors KitchenLighting
Ruth Noble Interiors

Lighting

The fancy bulbs here really help to make the most of this simple yet elegant and chic industrial hanging light fixture! What a great statement installation, especially in a modern kitchen!

8. Light them up!

Light, Bright, White Kitchen Kitchen Krafter Design/Remodel Showroom Kitchen White Kitchen,Kitchen Design,Kitchen Remodel,Kitchen Cabinetry,Quartz Countertops,Kitchen Remodelings Monmouth County NJ,Kitchen & Bath,Kitchen Pl
Kitchen Krafter Design/Remodel Showroom

Light, Bright, White Kitchen

Beautiful! Traditional in style, but not in function, these lanterns work so well in a traditional kitchen and with brass fixtures and fittings, really look the part! We might be tempted to hang them a little lower, just to appreciate them even more!

9. Mix and match.

Open Kitchen Lilian H. Weinreich Architects Modern Kitchen Quartz cast iron column,open kitchen,duplex,pendant lights,open plan
Lilian H. Weinreich Architects

Open Kitchen

What a great idea! Have TWO styles of hanging lights in one space, for maximum impact! In a minimalist home, these incredible dangling bulb and glass shade designs are utter perfection. They give the drama and style you crave, but don't overshadow the simplicity everywhere else. It's official; we NEED some of these!

10. Ultra modern.

"Calliope" LED pendandt light - Made in Italy by Luxelt - Design Erica Turolla, Luxelt Luxelt Dining roomLighting Glass
Luxelt

Calliope LED pendandt light—Made in Italy by Luxelt—Design Erica Turolla

If you love the idea of hanging lights but just can't see a style for you, perhaps this is it! Modern, unusual and without actual dangling pieces, this is the best of every lighting design! So perfect for above a dining table!

11. A cluster of coolness.

homify Kitchen
homify

Small, understated and plain white, you could blink and miss these dangling lights, but when you cluster a whole load of them together, the impact is phenomenal. Hanging above a jet black table is the perfect place for them and we might be a little obsessed with the capsule shape!

For more amazing lighting inspiration, take a look at this article: A modern home with a warm aesthetic.

Which of these styles of you love the most?

