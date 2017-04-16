Spectacular pendulum lighting styles to tempt you!

There must be something in the water, as lighting designers are really turning things up a notch right now, especially in terms of their hanging pendulum designs! While dangling lights have been popular for a while, they have never enjoyed as much attention as they are getting right now and more than that; they are being used in ever single room of the house, including your kitchen and bathrooms! This really isn't a trend that you want to miss out on, but if you don't know what style of pendulum light would work for your home or simply aren't aware of what designs there are to choose from, come with us now as we show you a smattering of our current favorites!