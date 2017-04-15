The old country home with a breathtaking new interior

Shall we head over the pond, to good old Blighty, for a little bit of interior design inspiration? Why not! When it comes to transforming old agricultural or rustic farm buildings, there are few countries that do it better than the UK and we think we've stumbled upon an absolute doozy of a rural dream home here!

Don't let the name fool you, as the Old Hall in Suffolk is not a huge property, but did require a full and complicated restoration, as the original property is a 16th Century oak-framed building that had been subject to countless changes over the years. In fact, terrible extensions that were unscrupulously added during the 60s and 70s have been either totally reversed or redesigned to create one, finally, cohesive home.

The interior design team in charge here masterfully blended contemporary rustic styling with the irregular and undoubtedly hard to work with timber and what you'll find is a beautiful combination of eras that have been brought together with grace and sympathy to create a stunning home. Let's take a look!