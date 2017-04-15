The old country home with a breathtaking new interior

Shall we head over the pond, to good old Blighty, for a little bit of interior design inspiration? Why not! When it comes to transforming old agricultural or rustic farm buildings, there are few countries that do it better than the UK and we think we've stumbled upon an absolute doozy of a rural dream home here!
Don't let the name fool you, as the Old Hall in Suffolk is not a huge property, but did require a full and complicated restoration, as the original property is a 16th Century oak-framed building that had been subject to countless changes over the years. In fact, terrible extensions that were unscrupulously added during the 60s and 70s have been either totally reversed or redesigned to create one, finally, cohesive home.
The interior design team in charge here masterfully blended contemporary rustic styling with the irregular and undoubtedly hard to work with timber and what you'll find is a beautiful combination of eras that have been brought together with grace and sympathy to create a stunning home. Let's take a look!
Well this is everything we picture when we think of rural home is the UK! The red bricks, large chimneys and overall farmhouse feel really are a sight to behold and it makes us want to hurry up and get inside!
For even hint of tradition, there is a softly modern alternative, which creates a harmonious balance of eras and decor in this charming living room. Contemporary storage furniture meets a huge double-sided fireplace with ease and just look at the whitewashed beams! Wow!
What a lovely ways to nod to the fact that this home is something of a hybrid, in terms of age. Medieval timber, which forms the structure, has been preserved wherever possible and even used to create a gorgeous display, such as here, in the hallway. Flanked by new staircases, this home has been so beautifully thought out to account for all the influences and inclusions.
Now here's something interesting! Where a large kitchen and dining room extension has been added, it is all unapologetically modern and stark. It's as if the design team wanted to make a clear definition between old and new and yet, there is no jarring between rooms! This large, white and open space feels like a breath of fresh air.
Up in the loft space, this charming bedroom is a real treat and seeks to maintain clean lines and simple touches. While the finish here is contemporary, we love the addition of some older treasures, underneath the window, as they really keep the heritage of the original structure in your mind, even if only subconsciously.
In direct contrast to the former bedroom, this is the master suite and what a room it is! Making no bones about the structure of the home, the exposed timber throughout this bedroom is such a gorgeous reminder of how far the property has come and the rustic look is just so pretty! What would the Brits say? This room is bloody good, what what!
