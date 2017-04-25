14 modern home spaces inspired on old world charm

Today’s homify story celebrates the aesthetic architectural design accomplished by the architects from the Homerton based firm Collective Works. Converting & refurbishing old buildings dating back to the late 1800s, the expert professionals created contemporary spaces with a special emphasis on preserving re-usable elements, simultaneously focusing on making the redesign cost-effective.
Let us take a closer look & appreciate the wonderful architectural design adorning these visually appealing, modern & efficient spaces.
This roomy lounge extends a snug relaxing space in the well lit & amply ventilated living room which also bears a small music corner and a mini home-office. The warm wooden floor, comfy couch and cushy rug promise a refreshing relaxation with your favorite novel & a hot cuppa.
The blue pendant lamp adds a zing of style to this traditional narrow kitchen decked up in wood & white.
This spacious kitchen boasts of an island breakfast bar. The yellow backsplash & the colorful lamps add to the sheen of the luminous white accents.
From the kitchen, you come down to this lovely bright dining space with the winsome dining set, that extends a warm invite to relish hearty sumptuousness.
What a sight! The cozy arrangement allows for a wholesome meal experience while enjoying the warmth of the fireplace. Did you see those alluring wooden chairs? Smart usage of wall space has been made to create open shelves to display books, decor and other items. Don’t miss the black lamp!
The generously restful ambiance of this attic bedroom combines contemporary details with welcoming modishness; proper utilization of space and the magic of white create a bright & airy bedroom inspite of the lower dimensions.
Making wise use of every nook available, this modern bedroom has been designed with tons of panache, aesthetics & uncomplicated style.
The mini corridor space just outside this bedroom has a wall full of open shelves for storing shoes- a really clever idea to accommodate footwear if the bedroom does not possess sufficient space for the same.
An en suite has been very smartly & appealingly created in this tight space by placing the pocket door.
Compact vanity, mirror-paneled wall cabinet, a roomy bath cubicle with a mosaic tiled floor, and neutral hues- this bathroom impresses with its subtle finesse.
Discrete built-in shelving in the living room offers plenty of space for your collection of unique souvenirs from across the globe to stand out.
Putting the stair landing to efficient use, a mini home-office with custom made office furniture is what you have here.
This modern nursery has the cheery touch of canary yellow that creates a playful atmosphere in this bright room. Decently provisioned to store as well as display your little one’s belongings & decorative trinkets and with a roomy crib, this well lighted nursery is ideal for your tot.
The conventionally charming stairway has been provided with modern fittings, colors and simplicity. Look at that gleaming bauble light! Making use of the vertical wall space for decor & utility and lower level landing for footwear convey stylish space optimization. The glossy grey-blue walls & clear glass pouring in warm sunshine complement the humble wooden flooring.
If you want the minimal clean look, this is the way to go about it! See the following details in the next two photos.