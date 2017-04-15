4 interior schemes with the wow-factor

It's one thing to come across a host of fantastic design projects, but it's quite another to come across one team of interior designers that is able to adapt to every client's needs and wants, without compromise and that's what we have discovered today! Instead of a prevailing style that can be traced back to the team, what you'll see in the four fabulous projects that we've lined up to show you, is a total and utter commitment to creating the exact look and feel that individual clients crave. From living rooms with surprising wall seating through to gingham bedroom walls that look gorgeous, come and see what this terrific team have been creating and maybe you'll spot a motif you'd love to include in your home.
Take a look at this leading image of the next property and you'd be forgiven for assuming that dark colors and brooding materials were used throughout, but actually, there is a masterful interplay of light and dark going on! While the living room is bold and dramatic, the nursery, master bedroom and home offices are all soft and sweet, while being filled with pretty wall decorations and homely touches. Come take a look and see what you think.
We'll get to this amazing seat in one second, but first, let us tell you to keep an eye out for all the bold little injections of color in this project. It could be a simple armchair, a large plant, some wall art of a mind-blowing inset padded wall seat that has been finished in a bright raspberry hue, but either way, you'll find neutral white being broken up constantly. You'll love the dark wood flooring that is a central feature as well, so come and take a look!
We know that monochrome generally refers to black and white, but with the advent of gray become one of the most popular colors of the year, monochrome has been enlarged to encompass the softer tone too. A great way to create a palette of new neutrals, this home has really gone to town with the contrast of soft and dark hues against bright white, but just you wait until you see the bedroom wall!You might think you have this design team's style mastered, but they have a surprise for you!
Think about the former three homes and then ask yourself if this is a design team that would be able and willing to create a classy, understated coastal interior design theme. Of course they can and they have! Natural wood, navy blue, dazzling white and even the odd touch of vibrant sunshine yellow make up the lion share of this design scheme and it is glorious. Be sure to keep an eye out for some of the more unusual touches though, like vintage cinema seats and gull wall decals!
