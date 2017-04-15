An apartment that thrives on drama!

We know that a lot of people, including interior designers and architects, extol the virtues of a more neutral home design scheme, as it will be timeless, easy to upgrade and always calm, welcoming and hotting the perfect ambiance, but what if, and bear with us here, you don't give a flying hoot about that? What if you fancy a living room scheme that will make guests reach for their sunglasses and scratch their heads? What if vibrant color is all you care about and you want a dining room that looks like a giant chess set? Well… we've found your dream home! We applaud anyone that is daring and confident enough to laugh in the face of trends and fashions in a bid to craft themselves their perfect home and when it comes to today's project, we are in awe, so let's take a look!
that this living room was phenomenally bold? Look at those angular slashes of color, the jagged intersection of contrasting hues, the two-tone sofa and that floor! Good grief! On paper, this would be a mess, but in person, you can't deny that there is something about it that just works! We feel as though we are in an episode of Twin Peaks!
just in case you though this was a sparse but imaginatively decorated living room! We're loving the wall shelving unit, with another contrasting finish behind it and now we see how large the floor rug is, is n't it a clever way to break up the living room and dining space, without disrupting the actual floor!
so pick a chair! As far as dining rooms go, we have rarely seen one as unusual al this and don;t you think you'd need to be considering at least three courses in advance when you sit down to eat? It's like a huge chess set in here! How does it look so good though? What's the secret to making this space so covetable, rather than just eye-catching?
this time, in the master bedroom? Every room has made amazing use of shape and color to confuse us as to the overriding theme, but perhaps it is simple eclectic! Maybe each room is just an expression of something the owners like, in this case; 60s styling!
can be found in this home! Mirroring the business of the living and dining room floor so perfectly, the wall tiles here are a welcome return to the madness! Dual sinks and a large shower makes it clear that this is a home to be used and enjoyed and is it just us, or are you starting to feel as though we have all fallen down a rabbit hole together?
just that little bit different! Floating shelves in the guest bedroom, with charming wooden dolls on display and a vibrant, rich color express just how eccentric the owners here must be! It's really something when every single room feels like a film set, but that's exactly what is happening.
can't just be simple! Faceted wall tiles, luxury marble flooring and more cheeky little doll characters have given what could have been the one pared back space in the home just as much tactile, unusual and mind-bending character as everywhere else!
For more outrageous home design, take a look at this article: An apartment fit for the fashion queen in you!