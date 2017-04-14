A family home with a Deco twist

When it comes to bright, sunny homes that look and feel welcoming, beautiful and calm, we think we may have hit the jackpot today! Though the interior designer in charge of this lovely look has showcased a host of neutral tones, don't for a second think that this is a boring or understated home, as there is a myriad of clever touches and opulent additions that bring with them such Art Deco charm! You'll be blown away by gold detailing, vintage lighting, clever use of color and the overall look of the home, oooh, and that bathroom! Just wait until you see it! We can't quite put our fingers on why, but there is such an undeniable cohesion here and really, who cares why? Let's just enjoy it for what it is; a superbly crafted and strikingly beautiful home!
has captured our attention for ALL the right reasons! So stylish, elegant and unusual, it is making the Deco look really stand to attention in this end of the living room! Plus, is that a little cheeky home office set-up? Amazing!
and as bold as you like! Heritage furniture styling looks great here, but check out that ottoman, front and center! What a way to add in a touch of modern vibrancy and usefulness! The shaping on the mirror really nods to Deco vibes, which is charming.
but piquant little gold accessories are really helping to add in some old school glamour. That huge, modern rug is a triumph as well and helps to balance out the neutral styling. Too much cream would have been a bit bland!
but we really love this open-plan kitchen/diner extension. Filled with light and good vibes, it offers a practical edge to the home which so far, has been a little overshadowed by all the gorgeous styling! The island placement is inspired, to create a divide, but not in an aggressive way.
this phenomenal bathroom! Gray and white, for a calm and cool finish, the use of glossy tiles to totally encase the bath was genius, as it makes the Deco styling pull through even to this functional room! The large mirror helps as well and oh wow! Why didn't we think of a basket of toilet rolls? How handy!
this sunny loft space, complete with gorgeously simple decoration and as much natural light as they could handle! Inset wall shelving really is the perfect finishing touch too.
What a gorgeous home!
For more lovely property inspiration, take a look at this article: The open home with an industrial edge.