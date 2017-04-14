A family home with a Deco twist

When it comes to bright, sunny homes that look and feel welcoming, beautiful and calm, we think we may have hit the jackpot today! Though the interior designer in charge of this lovely look has showcased a host of neutral tones, don't for a second think that this is a boring or understated home, as there is a myriad of clever touches and opulent additions that bring with them such Art Deco charm! You'll be blown away by gold detailing, vintage lighting, clever use of color and the overall look of the home, oooh, and that bathroom! Just wait until you see it! We can't quite put our fingers on why, but there is such an undeniable cohesion here and really, who cares why? Let's just enjoy it for what it is; a superbly crafted and strikingly beautiful home!