A monochrome and wood home filled with amazing details

ESK HOUSE PANAVIA
Do you ever stumble across amazing interior design projects that are almost just that little bit too much for your brain to fully understand? We do, all the time, and today's home is chief among them! Decadent yet simple, beautiful and personal and filled to the gills with incredible accessories, this property really keep you on your toes, so we can only imagine how dedicated the interior designer that curated it must have been! From guest bedrooms through to a master suite adjoining balcony, this home wants for nothing, so let's take a look around! We're just going to give you a little introduction to each space and let the pictures do the talking and wait until you get to the detail shots!

Talk about a master bedroom…

Bedroom
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik

Bedroom

that is geared towards luxury, comfort and unapologetic self-indulgence!

No master suite would be…

TERRACE
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik

TERRACE

complete without a simply awe-inspiring terrace! WOW!

Even the ensuite for the main bedroom…

BATHROOM
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik

BATHROOM

has more charm and character than many family bathrooms!

Naturally, a decadent dressing room…

Bedroom
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik

Bedroom

is in place to make home organization a piece of cake.

How stylish is this…

kidsroom
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik

kidsroom

kid's room? We were never this cool when we were young!

Even the hallways…

staircase
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik

staircase

exude a sophisticated charm and character that is impossible to argue with! What a great location for a large piece of art!

The problem with guest rooms like this…

Guest bedroom
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik

Guest bedroom

is that your visitors would never want to leave!

Talk about the room to end all others…

Livingroom
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik

Livingroom

this really is the most incredible living room ever! The parquet, the furniture, the cacophony of accessories! 

Some more details to admire!

Details
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik

Details

Powder room
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik

Powder room

Kids room
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik

Kids room

Details
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik

Details

Details
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik

Details

livingroom
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik

livingroom

Lİghting
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik

Lİghting

Powder room
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik

Powder room

If you love looking at incredible homes, take a look at this article next: A stylish home that's fun for a family.

Could you live in a home like this?

