A monochrome and wood home filled with amazing details

Do you ever stumble across amazing interior design projects that are almost just that little bit too much for your brain to fully understand? We do, all the time, and today's home is chief among them! Decadent yet simple, beautiful and personal and filled to the gills with incredible accessories, this property really keep you on your toes, so we can only imagine how dedicated the interior designer that curated it must have been! From guest bedrooms through to a master suite adjoining balcony, this home wants for nothing, so let's take a look around! We're just going to give you a little introduction to each space and let the pictures do the talking and wait until you get to the detail shots!