9 awesome storage ideas for your home

Camberwell, Purdom's Bespoke Furniture
We all know that storage is key to any home being usable and functional and interior designers are the first to emphasize that you need as much organizational furniture as possible, but what style would look good in your home and what do you need? Every room in your home, from your kitchen through to your bathroom needs a lot of storage, to tackle the clutter that every family naturally creates, so let;s take a look at some great ideas that we have found, to see if any could offer you the tidy and organized home that you've always dreamed of. 

1. Modular plate racks.

Why take up a lot of valuable cupboard space with your crockery, when you can add a wall rack to house all of your plates? It looks amazing, keeps everything you need within easy reach and can be added to as much as you like, as we'll show you now…

A bigger installation!

Wow! With plate racks being so modular, who's to say that you can't create a large wall feature with them? What a chic and almost industrial look!

2. Recess shelving.

In large rooms that have alcoves either side of a traditional fireplace, built-in shelving is a common sense and stylish choice. Perfect for housing books and trinkets, the symmetry makes them look so natural when in place.

3. Inset wall shelves.

Inset shelving is an ingenious idea that carves out storage potential where there was literally none before. We think this is a great idea for bathrooms and in particular, shower enclosures, as they make light work of housing a myriad of toiletries.

4. Shelves above the television.

The space above your television is so easy to ignore or lay to waste, but adding some simple floating shelves will totally up the storage potential of your living room! They'll look amazing as well.

5. Built-in television housing.

If floating shelves above your TV aren't quite enough, then you can go all out and build a special housing for your technology items that will include cabinets underneath, as well as shelves above. What a great way to keep all your entertainment items in one place!

6. Hidden shelves.

This is such a neat idea! When you need an extra surface, potentially as a work station or just a shelf, a folding version is perfect, as it folds up flat against the wall when not in use and almost disappears!

7. Retro sideboards.

Perfect for hallways that really pop, vintage sideboards always look phenomenal and offer a wealth of handy storage. If you choose something Danish in origin, you'll be extra trendy and by using the interior shelves for shoes storage, your hallway will always be clear and clutter-free!

8. Pull-out larder shelving.

WOW! This kitchen cabinet door has a secret larder shelving system on the back of it and has exponentially increased the amount of storage space available to use! It's so perfect for all those small jars and bottles that always get lost and duplicated!

9. Heritage bookcases.

A lot of period homes have built-in storage systems, such as fancy bookcases and we want to tell you to not remove them! It can be tempting to add something a little more modern, but they add such character, are built to last and really up the glamor factor of a space.

For more storage ideas, take a look at this article: 25 spectacular shoe storage solutions!

Did you spot a solution to your home storage needs here?

