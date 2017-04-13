10 trends that are coming back

While we know that staying on top of all the latest fashions isn't the most important thing in the world, we think you might be shocked to learn about some previous trends that look set to make a HUGE comeback, as we bet a few of you are already enjoying some of these terrific motifs! Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that fashions come and go and that you should be decorating in line with your personal tastes, but hey, we're all a little bit driven by trends, so let's see if your aesthetic preferences overlap with any of these!
Color is always a tricky trend, as every year a new 'it' hue is named, but we are really noticing a huge uptake in the really dark end of the spectrum! In fact, black bathrooms are really popular right now and we have no problem with that at all!
Wallpaper enjoyed a renaissance recently and was then usurped by decals, but it is coming around again, thanks to some amazing and chic designs. In addition to patterns, however, faux material finishes are really trending, such as exposed brick or wood cladding effect paper.
Skylights seemed to go a little out of fashion for a while, in favor of light wells and entirely glazed roofs, but they are back with a bang! A great way to inject some natural sunlight into a dark space, such as a new kitchen extension, skylights are a good value alternative to more fancy architectural features.
As multifunctional spaces have grown in popularity, the formal dining table became something of a thing of the past, but no more! Instead of integrated breakfast bars for every meal, people are starting to see the value in a more formal seated area and gorgeous furniture.
We think that Pinterest is probably directly responsible for the huge surge in DIY home furniture items, as it manages to to offer techniques for turning anything and everything into something seriously cool and stylish that you didn't know you couldn't live without, until you saw it!
Amazing vintage items are so sought after right now and the more patina they have, the better! That's rust to us! The older it is, the better and people are simply adding wheels, upcycling the finish or adding drawers and enjoying some new/old items.
Copper, brass and gold were super popular for a while,then almost faded away a little, but now, they are back and bigger than ever! They really work with a multitude of other trends as well and help to create a warm ambiance throughout a home. Dreamy!
Decorative wall moldings are so back! We can see why from this picture too! Painted to match the wall, they really offer a wonderful textural diversity and wouldn't look too much, even in a minimal space.
In traditional rustic homes, there has been a tendency to add in some modern touches, but it's all about maintaining those imperfect finishes now! Exposed stone, textural materials and simple paint are really enjoying a lot of popularity right now.
There was a time when everyone wanted a wetroom and it's about to come back around. Practical, stylish and so easy to keep clean, we can't understand why they ever had a dip in desire, if we're honest!
For more cool trend ideas, take a look at this article: Embracing the Danish art of 'hygge'.