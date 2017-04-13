Your browser is out-of-date.

10 trends that are coming back

Evolution, Equipe Ceramicas Equipe Ceramicas Modern Bathroom
While we know that staying on top of all the latest fashions isn't the most important thing in the world, we think you might be shocked to learn about some previous trends that look set to make a HUGE comeback, as we bet a few of you are already enjoying some of these terrific motifs! Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that fashions come and go and that you should be decorating in line with your personal tastes, but hey, we're all a little bit driven by trends, so let's see if your aesthetic preferences overlap with any of these!

1. Bold, brave color.

Evolution, Equipe Ceramicas Equipe Ceramicas Modern Bathroom
Equipe Ceramicas

Equipe Ceramicas
Equipe Ceramicas
Equipe Ceramicas

Color is always a tricky trend, as every year a new 'it' hue is named, but we are really noticing a huge uptake in the really dark end of the spectrum! In fact, black bathrooms are really popular right now and we have no problem with that at all!

2. Statement wallpaper.

Corrugated Wall in Vietnam WALLPAPER by deborah bowness Walls & flooringWallpaper
WALLPAPER by deborah bowness

Corrugated Wall in Vietnam

WALLPAPER by deborah bowness
WALLPAPER by deborah bowness
WALLPAPER by deborah bowness

Wallpaper enjoyed a renaissance recently and was then usurped by decals, but it is coming around again, thanks to some amazing and chic designs. In addition to patterns, however, faux material finishes are really trending, such as exposed brick or wood cladding effect paper.

3. Stunning skylights.

Basement Flat Refurb, Balance Property Ltd Balance Property Ltd Modern Living Room
Balance Property Ltd

Basement Flat Refurb

Balance Property Ltd
Balance Property Ltd
Balance Property Ltd

Skylights seemed to go a little out of fashion for a while, in favor of light wells and entirely glazed roofs, but they are back with a bang! A great way to inject some natural sunlight into a dark space, such as a new kitchen extension, skylights are a good value alternative to more fancy architectural features.

4. Formal dining tables.

L'envers du décor, Pixcity Pixcity Eclectic style dining room
Pixcity

Pixcity
Pixcity
Pixcity

As multifunctional spaces have grown in popularity, the formal dining table became something of a thing of the past, but no more! Instead of integrated breakfast bars for every meal, people are starting to see the value in a more formal seated area and gorgeous furniture.

5. DIY furniture.

homify Living roomLighting
homify

homify
homify
homify

We think that Pinterest is probably directly responsible for the huge surge in DIY home furniture items, as it manages to to offer techniques for turning anything and everything into something seriously cool and stylish that you didn't know you couldn't live without, until you saw it!

6. Upcycled vintage items.

chest christian hacker fotodesign Multimedia roomStorage Iron/Steel Grey
christian hacker fotodesign

chest

chest

christian hacker fotodesign
christian hacker fotodesign
christian hacker fotodesign

Amazing vintage items are so sought after right now and the more patina they have, the better! That's rust to us! The older it is, the better and people are simply adding wheels, upcycling the finish or adding drawers and enjoying some new/old items.

7. Amazing metallics.

Modern Deco living room Claire Potter Design Living room
Claire Potter Design

Modern Deco living room

Claire Potter Design
Claire Potter Design
Claire Potter Design

Copper, brass and gold were super popular for a while,then almost faded away a little, but now, they are back and bigger than ever! They really work with a multitude of other trends as well and help to create a warm ambiance throughout a home. Dreamy!

8. Fancy textures.

Luxury Bed Linen Sweetpea and Willow® London Ltd BedroomTextiles Flax/Linen Beige luxury bed linen
Sweetpea and Willow® London Ltd

Luxury Bed Linen

Sweetpea and Willow® London Ltd
Sweetpea and Willow® London Ltd
Sweetpea and Willow® London Ltd

Decorative wall moldings are so back! We can see why from this picture too! Painted to match the wall, they really offer a wonderful textural diversity and wouldn't look too much, even in a minimal space.

9. Pared back rustic styling.

Letnie mieszkanie pod Berlinem, Loft Kolasiński Loft Kolasiński Eclectic style dining room Natural Fibre Green
Loft Kolasiński

Loft Kolasiński
Loft Kolasiński
Loft Kolasiński

In traditional rustic homes, there has been a tendency to add in some modern touches, but it's all about maintaining those imperfect finishes now! Exposed stone, textural materials and simple paint are really enjoying a lot of popularity right now.

10. Wonderful wetrooms.

Bathroom CGI Visualisation #9 White Crow Studios Ltd Rustic style bathroom Slate Grey bathroom,cgi,visualisation,room sets
White Crow Studios Ltd

Bathroom CGI Visualisation #9

White Crow Studios Ltd
White Crow Studios Ltd
White Crow Studios Ltd

There was a time when everyone wanted a wetroom and it's about to come back around. Practical, stylish and so easy to keep clean, we can't understand why they ever had a dip in desire, if we're honest!

For more cool trend ideas, take a look at this article: Embracing the Danish art of 'hygge'.

Which of these trends could you see yourself embracing?

