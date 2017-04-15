A stunning guest house with more than a touch of antiquated style

Ah Italia… Home of the pizza, Pisa and the Pope, this ancient country has ties to so much of the history of the modern world that it's streets literally seethe with humanity day in and day out.
But today we aren't here to rehash the Roman Empire's records, no, instead we're going to show you a guest house that encapsulates the very essence of Italy.
A house with eclectic decor, like any street in Florence. A house with an abundance of color and light, like any person in Naples. A house with a boundless energy and enthusiasm, like any festival in Milan.
A house that makes one truly believe in
La Bella Vita.
The dark tones contrasting with the counter and chrome appliances makes for a more modern feeling, but the cutlery and crockery are so much more in line with a kitchen where there is a always a pot bubbling with pasta, and someone extorting the family loudly from the stove.
Despite its modern appearance, this room has an old soul.
The home looks out into the picturesque hustle and bustle of Rome. Note the sublime view out into a classic urban setting. Can you feel the warm rain on your skin? Hear the energetic cadence of the street below? Taste the colorful lives just beyond?
The oddly colored chairs and round table simply radiate with cozy family dialogue, and an atmosphere where laughter, love and food are always welcome. Forget the pomp of a long table dining room, and enjoy the company of new friends in here.
It does certainly have that gradient, like the entrance hall to a backpackers or the lobby of the Grand Budapest.
The yellow sofa is to die for, and sits right in place as another piece of odd furniture that doesn't try to hard to be savvy. The little mailboxes are a groovy touch, which accentuate the dazzling floor tiles.
Check out this adorable little lounge where you can kick your feet up with a book or magazine, or perhaps throw down with a game of chess. The eclectic furniture is adding more charm to this home than it needs.
And just how amazing does that fireplace look? To cuddle up in front of with your backpacking partner, who you're secretly hoping will propose, or accept your proposal? Magical.
Two things are incredible about this terrace.
Firstly, it sits on top of the kitchen.
Secondly, it has an incredible amount of vegetation for an inner city guest house.
It is also the only space that has any semblance of a theme, with the red-and-white romance, and wrought iron structures. Not as familial as the inside dining table, this one nevertheless allows for a much larger party.
To party.
This is where the magic happens. The dichotomy of blue and green is just stunning here, and take note of sixth indoor plant we've counted so far. This place is just so full of life.
Literally.
We'd also like to point out that the light behind the red sofa is really cool. No fancy words here. It's just really cool.
Finally you can take a look at one of the bedrooms!
This is a guest house with all the right ticks in all the right boxes. What better way to sleep out travelling than in a place which feels just like home, but cleaner? Great decor, and an en suite bathroom. Tick. Tick.
Boom.
Going for a darker facade here, this still has a few post modern pieces that are reminiscent of Austin Powers in all his glory. The chromatic finish on the bedside tables is a real kicker.
The bathrooms are designed with flair and pizazz. With guest house living, you want to feel clean, but welcome, private but satisfied and free, but bashful.
Tick a few more.
Boom again.