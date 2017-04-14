3 apartments that will make you swoon!

With four storys to play with, there was huge potential to make this 1867 townhouse something phenomenally special and the designers in charge did not even remotely fall short of that mantle! Though the exterior has been felt relatively unchanged throughout the years, as with so many homes of this age, the inside has fallen victim to some seriously unimaginative and unsuccessful redesigns, all of which needed to be fixed before the new era of amazing styling could begin. One thing that did manage to remain, however, is a plentiful supply of original decorative moldings and fireplaces, which is a relief!

With a brief in place to preserve any remaining original features, while adding in some modern touches and functional solutions that would make this a home suitable for a family, the completed project has balanced old and new, neutral and bold and even opulent and simple. It's a real juggling act, but in the hands of an experienced team, not a single ball was dropped. Come and take a look now and we dare you to try not to fall in love with the outdoor terrace!