3 apartments that will make you swoon!

Oh New York! You sure do have some of the most incredible apartments in the entire world within you and today, we think we've found three that are up there with the absolute crème de la crème Designed by spectacularly talented interior designers, each of these magnificent homes offers luxury, opulence and dignified elegance without measure and we know that you are going to be left hoping for that elusive lottery win, just like we are! Come and read an introduction to each apartment and then enjoy a wealth of pictures, which really demonstrate the incredible attention to detail and stunning motifs that make these homes so special.
A converted warehouse in the super trendy Tribeca area, this phenomenal apartment used to be a painter's studio, which would explain why light flows through every available crevice! Apart from a small kitchen and private bathroom, the entire space used to be unconstrained by interior walls and partitions and it was this seemingly blank canvas that really attracted the new owners to buy!
With three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a slew of amazingly open communal spaces now in place, this apartment has been transformed into a modern, usable and undeniably chic home that makes great use of neutral tones and piquant statement touches. Keep your eyes peeled for cool lighting, soft textiles and innovative space divisions as you take a look around, but more than that; ENJOY!
Towering above Broadway and enjoying utterly phenomenal views out over the whole of Central Park, this Manhattan penthouse is everything that New Yorkers dream of! Apparently, the he owners had a clear and defined vision of what they wanted to achieve with the space and chief among the concerns was embracing a clean design, maximizing the panoramic views and a natural celebration of Asian art. Add to this the architect's vision of a home that offered easy socializing and family closeness and the var was set exceptionally high!
Moving to this 5,000 square foot home from a far larger property meant that sensible space utilization was key, which is why you'll see a lot of glass, open-plan areas and Subtle built-in shelving and we know you'll be staggered by everything, not just the enviable view! Come and take a look around and make sure you look out for the striking occasional bursts of color that make this home so enigmatic and constantly evolving!
With four storys to play with, there was huge potential to make this 1867 townhouse something phenomenally special and the designers in charge did not even remotely fall short of that mantle! Though the exterior has been felt relatively unchanged throughout the years, as with so many homes of this age, the inside has fallen victim to some seriously unimaginative and unsuccessful redesigns, all of which needed to be fixed before the new era of amazing styling could begin. One thing that did manage to remain, however, is a plentiful supply of original decorative moldings and fireplaces, which is a relief!
With a brief in place to preserve any remaining original features, while adding in some modern touches and functional solutions that would make this a home suitable for a family, the completed project has balanced old and new, neutral and bold and even opulent and simple. It's a real juggling act, but in the hands of an experienced team, not a single ball was dropped. Come and take a look now and we dare you to try not to fall in love with the outdoor terrace!
