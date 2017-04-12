8 inspirational floor plan ideas

Oh what to do when the space race is running
And the running just won't budge?
In a special treat, today we are going to give you some amazing ideas for planning your homes the right way.
It all comes down to utilizing the square foot radius correctly. From room placement to furniture arrangements, these following ideas will be more than enough to get the gears grinding on what to do with your own home.
Take a look!
The facade of this home is gorgeous. THe white frame caging in the wooden walls is an inspired design move, but the garage door really seals the pact. There is plenty of lawn space out here.
Did we mention this is by the sea? We didn't really need to though, because this pool has the look of being more refreshing than a skinny-dip on a Sunday. We're loving the open-to-the-elements theme going on here. La bella vita!
There is no need to stand on ceremony with this home. It fits four bedrooms with ease, and sports two lovely bathrooms. The kitchen and living room are done open plan, which really gives this home the edge. Calm, tranquil and relaxing to the last.
Note the space between garage and main home. Imagine the possibilities!
The serene little home on the prairie has a vintage look that brings one back to the days of Lassie. Sporting a classic red-roof wooden-slat combination, this is the pinnacle of outdoors living.
The central staircase dominates this plan, with a downstairs bathroom tucked neatly away beside it. The open plan living room and dining room curls harmoniously into the kitchen. The latter is set up to keep the open center with two counters and a mini-bar. There is also a smashing office space for anyone in the family to use. See playroom/den/home gym.
Twin bedrooms and a master take the floor here. But interestingly enough, they have forgone on the mutliple bathrooms in favor of one exquisite lavatory that looks fit for royalty.
Here we have a sublime dormer-roof style house, with two balcony exits and an immaculate entrance that looks like it belongs in a golden age long since gone.
One of our favorite things about this style is the indent beneath the eastern balcony that allows for the circular poker table against the window. Technically its a dining table, but we can dream right?
There is a cozy lounge leading to the veranda to the north, and plenty of office space in the lower west. The stairs are well placed to bisect the home, while a cute bathroom and kitchen complete the downstairs.
First we see the small bedroom, which can still hold a desk with ample space.
Second, we see the larger room which has its own balcony and is a real treat for the eldest child.
Finally the master bedroom has its own en-suite and the largest balcony. Because parents right?
This single story home makes the best of what it has on offer, with the flat roof ideology down to a T.
Shrouded in a wide open area, it does little to distract from the real magnificence of the surrounds.
What a great place to stretch out on the weekend and soak up that Vitamin D. The style is primordial in its beauty, mixing three different tones to make it feel like a rock, paper, wood contest.
Now for the goods. Single story homes can be tricky because it's not just about getting everything in, it's about getting everything right.
The double garage to the south ensures a family-friendly environment. Through the front door we see a closed plan home, with the living room, kitchen and dining table to the right. All three rooms coalesce so that everyone can enjoy the social nature of the home at all times.
There is one small bedroom to the west and a larger on which leads outdoors to the north east. A small bathroom accompanies the two.
The master bedroom has an en suite and access to the patio.
Well done good sir.
This is about as textbook suburbia as it gets. A great facade which invites warmth and status, with the extended garage and shrubbed-up walkway to the main door. That lawn is immaculate too.
The pool is made more suave by the grey on grey style of the backyard. Gravel and stone mix luxuriously with the slate roof. There is a great outdoor dining area, and the ivy wall finish is a touch of the artistic.
Modeled on a sideways T, the floor plan has just slightly transgressed from the classic long house. The living room, kitchen and dining hall are thrown together in a semi-closed fashion, and lead nicely onto the aforementioned patio. Great for hosting guests.
There are four bedrooms tucked into the corridor with one small bathroom just off the garage and a large one in the center. The master bedroom is both just off the patio, and sports its own en-suite.
This is a fantastic way to go for a larger family.
This home is slightly more colonial in appearance, and seems like the perfect getaway from the hustle and bustle of loud city living. The dormer style roof is also slightly reminiscent of an A-frame home.
As you can see, what the floor lacks in space, it makes up for in design appeal. The living room cross dining room leads onto the terrace and is the most spacious room in the home. The kitchen is nestled up to the north east, while a downstairs bathroom with shower dominates the north east.
Its everything a person needs.
The three bedrooms only marginally differ in size, but that's great news. If you take some inspiration from this plan, know that you can dress up each room just the way you like without stressing about who gets the better deal. The small bathroom opposite the stairs completes the scene.
Except for the cheeky balcony straddling the southern rooms.
This classic open gable is exactly as it looks.
Elegant, mysterious and humble.
From here you can see the majesty of the home in a much clearer light. Done in the long house style, it nonetheless strikes an imposing figure. The color scheme is sturdy and iron like, lending the home a certain strength of character. The gravel surrounding the home is a more modern aspect, done for style rather than comfort.
The balcony looks supreme.
To the north we see a classic L-shaped kitchen, dining room, lounge design, with the backyard behind it. Note the scullery, which is a convenient feature.
To the south of the kitchen there is space for a personal office, which also leads outside, for those late nights when work came home with you and you feel the need for fresh air.
The garage is spacious enough for two. Just to the fore of the stairs in the west, is a small downstairs bathroom.
Four bedrooms. Two bathrooms. I'm not even mad. That's amazing.
The southern rooms are twins, with a bathroom just above. They have a small balcony which fronts the home.
The third room in the north west has access to the large balcony, while the master bedroom has the balcony, an en-suite, and get this… .
A full on walk-in closet.
Sweet dreams are made of these.
Another classic suburban single story is shown here, with a textbook roof and entrance hall style. The walkway is loose gravel and the front lawn is from a scene in a movie with a paper boy doing his Sunday route.
The back porch has a beautiful layered style which is a unique affectation. Plenty of space for sun and smiles out here.
This is also a sideways T, but the other way around, and has the audacity… nay… the tenacity to include four bedrooms.
The master holds the keys to to the en-suite, but this perfect for a large family who want to avoid the double-story look. There are also two more bathrooms, a larger, and a smaller, the latter of which is just north of the garage. Guest loo!
The kitchen and living room are done in a close plan style that leads on to the back porch.