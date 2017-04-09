Top 5: from a gorgeous home that blends modern and rustic styles to 10 cheap raised pools to fit any patio

So we have reached that time of the week once again! You asked for it, you got it! Here are the best articles of the week, chosen by you. If you missed them, here is your chance to take a peek, if you have already read them, it is a great time to re-read them.
We take you through an amazing home that blends styles to 9 inspiring home entrances, pit stop at 10 bedroom decor ideas you'll love! We also give you Outdoor floors—10 ideas for patios and terraces and finally 10 cheap raised pools to fit any patio.
A spacious house has a lot of potential when it comes to layout and decor, with numerous style options from which to choose. Given the brief of infusing modern style within a traditional framework, the task becomes even more challenging! The architects at Feldman Architecture undertook The Grange project in Palo Alto, California, and envisioned a classical layout with both informal and formal living spaces. Contemporary elements combine with a welcoming color palette to fashion a beautiful, stylish residence. Let’s have a look!
The door or the gate of the home is something that is noticed first. When you design your home, it is important that you make the first impression right and choose the most viable designs for the door of your house. Here are 9 beautiful ways in which you can ensure a grand entrance to your personal abode.
Your bedroom is your own little private slice of heaven, so you need to make sure that you decorate it to look absolutely gorgeous and in-keeping with your particular design preferences, but if you don't know where to start, let us give you some stunning inspiration! We've been paying close attention to some of the incredible projects that interior designers have been curating for their clients and we are going to show you a host of our favorite bedrooms that we just know will give you all the inspiration you need to start planning a boudoir revamp of your own. Shall we begin?
How can you make your garden look spectacular?
It's not as hard as you think—the solution is superior flooring. A beautiful terrace or deck can turn a humdrum garden into something truly heavenly. All you need to do is pick the most suitable option for your home. That's easier said than done, though, because there are more garden flooring options than you might think. Sure, you could choose between flagstones and wooden decking, but what about cobbles, clay, and turf? Don't worry, you don't have to make the choice on your own. Here we have a list of 10 of the best terrace materials, so you can make your garden flooring decision quickly and get on with building your dream back yard! Check out these examples and be inspired…
Swimming pools have long been a luxury home addition that many people see as a sign of opulent living, but there are ways and means of making this fun and decadent home improvement a little more accessible to everyone.
A popular method is by building a raised pool, as opposed to a sunken one, so we thought we'd take a look at some beautiful examples and discuss the benefits of this construction method. Your building team might not be expecting to add a pool to your property, but we feel confident you're going to at least consider the subject after seeing these fabulous examples!
