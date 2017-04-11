2 spectacularly unusual wooden homes you don't want to miss!

We love wooden homes, that's not a secret, but the two that we are going to show you today are so unusual, innovative and fascinating that love has officially turned into obsession! Designed by the most incredibly talented architects, that clearly have a deep seated passion for creating location-inspired housing, we think you'll be staggered by the way views have been captured, terrain has been acknowledged and aesthetics have been given top priority. But don't just assume that these are pretty homes that benefit from stunning settings, as they both have much more to them than that.
Let's take a look!
Found in the Black Forest, in Germany, Cloud Cuckoo House is well named, as it sits at a whopping 2625 feet above sea level and gets shrouded in misty fog, all year round. An evolution of an existing detached house, which was suddenly too small for the owners, this innovative property sought to take advantage of the steep sloping site and to actually amplify it, thanks to the dramatic roof shape. With a plethora of open-plan interior spaces created, not to mention numerous comfortable bedrooms and a striking panoramic glazing installation, Cloud Cuckoo House aims to blend with the surroundings and get the full benefit of them, from the inside.
Beautiful, unusual and so ideal for a family, this home is filled with picture perfect finishes, modern architectural genius and yet, all the home comforts that anyone would ever want. Just wait until you see the staircase, which runs through the center of the house too! Enough talking; we'll leave you to enjoy some pictures now!
You get no prizes for guessing why this home has been named Cherry Blossom House, because of course, it is surrounded by a wealth of flowering trees, but you would get points if you guessed that this is a passive home!
An award-winning property, found close to Strasbourg, Cherry Blossom House is a low-carbon build, with a prefabricated timber frame that was made off-site and took just one week to fully erect. Insulated with eco-friendly cellulose, there has been no attention to detail spared, as triple glazing maintains the perfect interior temperature, while other key eco initiatives take care of all other energy requirements. A comprehensive solar and photovoltaic system has been included as part of the roof design and, combined with an air source heat pump, the entire building is as near as totally self-sufficient as it is possible to get, which is incredible, given how effortlessly stylish it is as well. Apparently you can look good, while saving the earth, but don't just take our word for it. Come and take a look around and see if this home inspires you to be a little greener for your next project!
For more amazing wooden home inspiration, take a look at this article: A super cozy wooden home.