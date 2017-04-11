2 spectacularly unusual wooden homes you don't want to miss!

Found in the Black Forest, in Germany, Cloud Cuckoo House is well named, as it sits at a whopping 2625 feet above sea level and gets shrouded in misty fog, all year round. An evolution of an existing detached house, which was suddenly too small for the owners, this innovative property sought to take advantage of the steep sloping site and to actually amplify it, thanks to the dramatic roof shape. With a plethora of open-plan interior spaces created, not to mention numerous comfortable bedrooms and a striking panoramic glazing installation, Cloud Cuckoo House aims to blend with the surroundings and get the full benefit of them, from the inside.

Beautiful, unusual and so ideal for a family, this home is filled with picture perfect finishes, modern architectural genius and yet, all the home comforts that anyone would ever want. Just wait until you see the staircase, which runs through the center of the house too! Enough talking; we'll leave you to enjoy some pictures now!