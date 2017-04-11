2-storey homes with plans

With families constantly growing, two-storey homes are really on the up and up, in terms of dream home design, as they offer plenty of space and large communal spaces, but if you don't know what styles there are to choose from right now, let us fill you with inspiration! We've found some amazing two-storey homes, which have been dreamed up by inspired architects, and with countless bedrooms, innovative integrated garages and sizable living rooms, we think you'll be spoiled for choice!
Come and take a look at some of our favorites and see if any of these could be perfect for you and your family!
Large, grand and beautifully neutral, with four bedrooms and a huge open-plan ground floor in place, this is one two-story home that would be perfect for any family, regardless of size. That double garage is a great bonus as well!
What an incredible home! Looking like a super contemporary take on a classic chalet home, the glass balcony tells you that there is luxury to be found inside and the four bedrooms certainly doesn't dispel that idea! There's even three bathrooms too, which must help in the mornings!
Wow! Just look at how striking the roof is here! So chic and understated, this facade is an absolute dream and you won't believe it, but there are FIVE bedrooms! The upstairs boudoirs are so generous that two of them even have integrated study areas. Now that's amazing!
This might look like a far simpler home, on the face of it, but with three large bedrooms and an outstanding rear terrace in place, this home is anything but basic. There are even two dining areas, for proper family cohesion. Amazing!
The wood cladding on this facade really helps to bed this home into the surroundings and the interior has such a beautifully organic flow as well. With three bedrooms up on the first floor and a huge living room in place, there is a perfect balance of private and open spaces.
Don't you just love these super contemporary and modular-looking two-story homes? They look like giant Lego buildings that can be added to at any point! Three bedrooms, a double garage and an open-plan ground floor mean that all luxuries have been considered, but not at the expense of the exterior finish! Wow.
Picket fencing, wooden accents and a beautifully traditional aesthetic make this anyone;s dream home, don't you agree? Utterly charming and sweet, the interior has been perfectly designed for a large family, with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a giant living room/dining space. We just can't get over how effective the cladding is!
Finally, we just had to show you this terrific home that makes no bones about the location being the star of the show! Three bedrooms and an integrated garage mean that all needs are catered for, but with a real focus on the garden and terraces, there is a tangible connection to the outdoors at every turn. A fantastic host of glazing really sees to that as well!
