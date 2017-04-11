3 absolutely gorgeous homes with a variety of styles

There isn't much sweeter than a roadside apartment dressed to the nines in the latest fashionable styles; sporting all the grandeur of a country estate and all the haughtiness of middle-aged royalty.

Except perhaps diabetes in a cup. But that's just an awful idea.

Today we bring you the former, in three separate apartments, which boast a menagerie of styles and comforts. Designed with particular consciousness to space limitations and single-story restrictions—these apartments are, nonetheless, the main attraction at the ball.

Much like the girl in the glass slipper, they will have you out searching for more.