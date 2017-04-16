A before and after with floor plans!

The home featuring in today’s homify tour is a marvel of architectural design, a remodeling project accomplished by Rome based architects from the Rome based NOS DESIGN. Suffering from a worn out finish, partially damaged cabinets, windows & doors, & some unusable elements, this Rome house was given a new lease of life by the architect team. The non-optimal spatial distribution- a large but barely usable entrance, badly distributed service area, very small kitchen, practically inaccessible small sized pantry and a single bathroom for the rest of the house- all these were taken care of in an appealing manner. What has been preserved and improvised upon is the beautiful lighting that floods the interior spaces. The warm color palette has been so employed to enhance the diffusion of light and make the interior spaces radiate luminous elegance.

Hop onto the homify wagon, as we take a walk around this alluring & smartly revamped “Light House”. Here we go!