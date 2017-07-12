When it comes to creating the perfect family home, height isn't everything, as any talented architect will tell you! You might be surprised to learn that single-story homes can offer just as much luxurious design and space as a double height house, if you design your interior to have a natural flow and easy, natural transition between communal and private rooms. We think that we've found some beautiful single-story homes to show you today, all of which have enough bedrooms for a growing family and enjoy such classic and beautiful external aesthetics, but don't just take out word for it; come and decide for yourself!
Houses: 6 x one-story homes with floor plans
Would you have ever expected a single-story home to have three generous bedrooms, an integrated double garage and large, spacious living spaces? Well this one has all of that and more! Family luxury, all wrapped up in a delightfully charming and pretty facade, this home is really making us think more about bungalow designs! Take a look at the plan to see how much space there really is here!
What we are really enjoying about this home is how pretty the exterior is! The garage juts out from the front, in a bid to maximize the internal living space and it creates a really high-end, stylish look. Inside, priority has been given to those lovely communal areas and a sizable kitchen, but there's still three bedrooms and potential for more up in the roof. Take a closer look and see if you love this home!
This home is a little smaller than the first two, as it has just two bedrooms, but it loses nothing in terms of style for smaller dimensions! Boxy, beautiful and so neatly compact, this is a charming home that would be perfect for any family on a budget., but didn't want to go without certain indulgences, such as two bathrooms and a fantastic double garage. It's an absolute show-stopper!
Wow! Just look at how much a simple white facade with a red roof has lifted the design credentials of this lovely little one-storey home! It looks both classic and contemporary, which is a hard balancing act to manage effectively and there is a real focus on social areas here, with a gorgeous terrace to the rear. Three bedrooms make this ideal for a family and a double garage is never anything other than a real selling point! Take a look at the terrace and see if you love it!
We are really enjoying the double roof design here, so that the garage effectively becomes a self-contained space and just look at how pretty the natural wood door looks! This is the ultimate in hidden potential, as the facade is so understated, but the interior is wonderfully designed to house a family more than comfortably. It's a stroke of genius to include a separate water closet, close to the family bathroom, in order to negate morning queues! Check out the floor plan and see if a layout like this would work perfectly for you.
If you've loved all the houses we've shown you but fancy a little diversity, here you go! Modular, engaging and so diverse in the use of facade materials, this home is something else! The contrast is spectacular and though there isn't a garage in place, there is still plenty of luxury to be found! Comfortably housing two bedrooms, there is a lot of focus on the generous living room and kitchen here, which makes us think that this would be perfect for a small but very close family! Take a look at the plans and see if this is the modern family home you've always dreamed of!
