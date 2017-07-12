Houses: 6 x one-story homes with floor plans

If you've loved all the houses we've shown you but fancy a little diversity, here you go! Modular, engaging and so diverse in the use of facade materials, this home is something else! The contrast is spectacular and though there isn't a garage in place, there is still plenty of luxury to be found! Comfortably housing two bedrooms, there is a lot of focus on the generous living room and kitchen here, which makes us think that this would be perfect for a small but very close family! Take a look at the plans and see if this is the modern family home you've always dreamed of!