Cozy cottage homes you won't be able to resist

What is is about cozy cottages that make us just want to pack up all our belongings, move out into the remotest countryside that we can find and just forget all about real life? Whatever it is, these three examples certainly aren't helping the cause, as they are all so whimsical, fun and unusual that we just don't want to return to the hustle and bustle of the city! From super small and suitable for a weekend through to spacious and perfect for a family to live in all year round, we've found some really gorgeous cottage homes to show you today, so without further ado, let's check out what some very talented architects have come up with!
Chunky log walls, rustic rooms, a stunning wood burner and more pretty textiles than you can shake a stick at have made this amazing family home something to really covet! There's even a burgeoning vegetable garden for when the thought of going to the shops is just too much to bear! Offering all the comforts of a holiday home, but all year round, we are obsessed with how traditional and family-orientated this cottage is, so why not take a look around yourself?
How's this for a lovely little weekend cottage out in the country? Small, but perfectly big enough for a close-knit family, this is the ultimate retreat when you just need to get away from it all for a few days! The interior is every inch the perfect little rustic cabin and we think you'll love the fully wooden kit-out and pretty candle-effect lighting! Take a look and see what you think!
We know it's a little unfair to show you pretty cottages that are covered in snow, as they look even more idyllic than normal, but this cottage is such a charmer! An open-plan interior, complete with heritage wood burner and mezzanine bedroom level offers all the comfort you'd need and there's even a full size bath! Just wait until you see the layout model! It's divine!
