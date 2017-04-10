Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Cozy cottage homes you won't be able to resist

press profile homify press profile homify
Log Cabin beside Japan Alps, Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Country style house Wood Wood effect
Loading admin actions …

What is is about cozy cottages that make us just want to pack up all our belongings, move out into the remotest countryside that we can find and just forget all about real life? Whatever it is, these three examples certainly aren't helping the cause, as they are all so whimsical, fun and unusual that we just don't want to return to the hustle and bustle of the city! From super small and suitable for a weekend through to spacious and perfect for a family to live in all year round, we've found some really gorgeous cottage homes to show you today, so without further ado, let's check out what some very talented architects have come up with!

1. Luxurious lodge living.

Log Cabin beside Japan Alps, Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Country style house Wood Wood effect
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル

Log Cabin beside Japan Alps

Cottage Style / コテージスタイル
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル

Chunky log walls, rustic rooms, a stunning wood burner and more pretty textiles than you can shake a stick at have made this amazing family home something to really covet! There's even a burgeoning vegetable garden for when the thought of going to the shops is just too much to bear! Offering all the comforts of a holiday home, but all year round, we are obsessed with how traditional and family-orientated this cottage is, so why not take a look around yourself?

Log Cabin beside Japan Alps, Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Country style house
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル

Log Cabin beside Japan Alps

Cottage Style / コテージスタイル
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル

Log Cabin beside Japan Alps, Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Living room Wood Wood effect
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル

Log Cabin beside Japan Alps

Cottage Style / コテージスタイル
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル

Log Cabin beside Japan Alps, Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Living room Wood Wood effect
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル

Log Cabin beside Japan Alps

Cottage Style / コテージスタイル
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル

Log Cabin beside Japan Alps, Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Country style dining room Wood Wood effect
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル

Log Cabin beside Japan Alps

Cottage Style / コテージスタイル
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル

Log Cabin beside Japan Alps, Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Kitchen Wood Wood effect
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル

Log Cabin beside Japan Alps

Cottage Style / コテージスタイル
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Log Cabin beside Japan Alps, Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Country style bedroom Wood Wood effect
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル

Log Cabin beside Japan Alps

Cottage Style / コテージスタイル
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル

Log Cabin beside Japan Alps, Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Media room Wood Wood effect
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル

Log Cabin beside Japan Alps

Cottage Style / コテージスタイル
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル

Log Cabin beside Japan Alps, Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Country style bathroom Wood Wood effect
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル

Log Cabin beside Japan Alps

Cottage Style / コテージスタイル
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル

2. Weekend vibes!

Bird House Lodge in Woods, Japan, Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Country style house Wood Red
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル

Bird House Lodge in Woods, Japan

Cottage Style / コテージスタイル
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル

How's this for a lovely little weekend cottage out in the country? Small, but perfectly big enough for a close-knit family, this is the ultimate retreat when you just need to get away from it all for a few days! The interior is every inch the perfect little rustic cabin and we think you'll love the fully wooden kit-out and pretty candle-effect lighting! Take a look and see what you think!

Bird House Lodge in Woods, Japan, Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Living room Wood Wood effect
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル

Bird House Lodge in Woods, Japan

Cottage Style / コテージスタイル
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル

Bird House Lodge in Woods, Japan, Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Kitchen Wood Wood effect
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル

Bird House Lodge in Woods, Japan

Cottage Style / コテージスタイル
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル

Bird House Lodge in Woods, Japan, Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Living room Wood Wood effect
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル

Bird House Lodge in Woods, Japan

Cottage Style / コテージスタイル
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル

Bird House Lodge in Woods, Japan, Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Country style bathroom Wood Wood effect
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル

Bird House Lodge in Woods, Japan

Cottage Style / コテージスタイル
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル

3. Quiet seclusion.

Small Cottage at Mt.Yatsugatake, Japan, Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Country style house
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル

Small Cottage at Mt.Yatsugatake, Japan

Cottage Style / コテージスタイル
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル

We know it's a little unfair to show you pretty cottages that are covered in snow, as they look even more idyllic than normal, but this cottage is such a charmer! An open-plan interior, complete with heritage wood burner and mezzanine bedroom level offers all the comfort you'd need and there's even a full size bath! Just wait until you see the layout model! It's divine!

Small Cottage at Mt.Yatsugatake, Japan, Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Living room
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル

Small Cottage at Mt.Yatsugatake, Japan

Cottage Style / コテージスタイル
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル

Small Cottage at Mt.Yatsugatake, Japan, Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Kitchen
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル

Small Cottage at Mt.Yatsugatake, Japan

Cottage Style / コテージスタイル
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル

Small Cottage at Mt.Yatsugatake, Japan, Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Cottage Style / コテージスタイル
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル

Small Cottage at Mt.Yatsugatake, Japan

Cottage Style / コテージスタイル
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル

For even more cute cottage inspiration, take a look at this article: 10 cottage homes perfect for cozy living.

Pure minimalism in the Portuguese countryside
Could you leave the city behind for one of these stunning cottages?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks