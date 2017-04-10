Cozy cottage homes you won't be able to resist

What is is about cozy cottages that make us just want to pack up all our belongings, move out into the remotest countryside that we can find and just forget all about real life? Whatever it is, these three examples certainly aren't helping the cause, as they are all so whimsical, fun and unusual that we just don't want to return to the hustle and bustle of the city! From super small and suitable for a weekend through to spacious and perfect for a family to live in all year round, we've found some really gorgeous cottage homes to show you today, so without further ado, let's check out what some very talented architects have come up with!