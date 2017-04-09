4 modern home designs that have everything you need! (+ floor plans)

If you want gorgeous good looks, luxury touches, practicality, pretty gardens and even a garage for your home, you might think that you are making a bit of a tall order, but we've found some utterly spectacular home designs that will allow you to have all of that and more! The architects that created these homes were clearly on a mission to prove that you actually CAN please all of the people all of the time, as there is a home for everyone here, regardless of what your priorities are or how many people live in your home! We'll give you a quick introduction to each home and them simply leave you to admire the alternative angles and internal layouts and from there, you can start planning your own all-inclusive dream home!