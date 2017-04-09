4 modern home designs that have everything you need! (+ floor plans)

If you want gorgeous good looks, luxury touches, practicality, pretty gardens and even a garage for your home, you might think that you are making a bit of a tall order, but we've found some utterly spectacular home designs that will allow you to have all of that and more! The architects that created these homes were clearly on a mission to prove that you actually CAN please all of the people all of the time, as there is a home for everyone here, regardless of what your priorities are or how many people live in your home! We'll give you a quick introduction to each home and them simply leave you to admire the alternative angles and internal layouts and from there, you can start planning your own all-inclusive dream home!
Don't let the simple look of this facade fool you, as this is a generous home, complete with an integrated garage and four bedrooms, which seeks to offer maximum relaxation and luxury for everyone that lives here. Balconies front and rear offer everyone the same glorious views and the styling, with all the natural wood and glass touches, is just beyond compare! Enjoy a few more pictures!
With a more pared back color scheme and beautiful partial cladding, this home has one objective; to blend in! Amazingly opulent, despite being so understated, we love the unusual touch of having a double garage right at the front and center of the home! Don't think that impacts on the interior though, as there are four generous bedrooms, two large bathrooms and a wealth of communal living space to be enjoyed. Just look at the landscaping too!
Are you starting to see that these homes are all a variation on a theme? It's as though there is a base model for a perfect family home and then you can pick and choose which elements to include! Here, we see a simpler exterior, with no balconies, but there is still that front-entrance double garage that we like so much! Finished in a beautiful natural wood and white uniform, the house is simple and elegant, but still large enough for any family, with three large bedrooms and plenty of open-plan living space. Have a look at the plans!
You might look at this home and assume it is a little more basic than the others, what with having no garage, but you would absolutely be wrong! With four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a colossal living room and generous kitchen, other spaces were simply given more priority over car storage! You'll love the rear terrace too, which adds such a sociable element to the house as a whole! Enjoy!
Try a little one-story home inspiration by checking out this article: 10 fabulous one-story home designs.