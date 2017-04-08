Home dangers and how to avoid them

Being a homeowner is fraught with responsibilities and things to be concerned about and avoiding potential home disasters is at the top of the list! You don't need to be a security fencing specialist to know that home security is a key issue, as is general safety, but if you don't know which are the most worrying potential hazards that you need to focus on, we are here to give you a prescriptive list! By the time you've read this article, you won't be at risk of kitchen fires, home invasions or malfunctioning alarms, so let's dive in and take home security up a notch!
Chimney fires are a very real problem, which can burn your home to the ground, but they needn't be, if you follow some simple advice. Have your chimney swept once a year and always make sure that the lining is assessed. A cracked lining will mean potential for fires, as will a soot build up. If everything is good to go, make sure you have a chimney cap, as that will prevent birds from laying their nests or dropping nesting materials down there and starting a fire! Simple.
This is a serious concern for us all, but there are simple steps that you can take to relieve the pressure. Firstly, always have buildings and contents insurance in place. You should anyway! Secondly, upgrade your door and window locks to a five-point locking system and if you can, install an alarm or some CCTV cameras. This isn't Home Alone, so elaborate systems with bowling balls are not an option!
So many people still experience kitchen fires, but you can be more aware of the telltale signs. You should never leave the kitchen while you are cooking something, especially not frying, but also, have a smoke detector in place and a fire extinguisher, as that way, you can tackle a small blaze, if it starts, rather than panicking and watching your home crumble away. Regular oven cleaning will also help to prevent build-up of flammable grease!
It's still a real threat and the really scary thing about carbon monoxide poisoning is that it's silent, odorless and basically undetectable, unless you have specific detectors in your home. They won't cost a huge amount, could save your life and will usually bring your home insurance premium down a little too, so there's no excuse not to buy some!
You don't want your alarm system going off at all hours of the day and then staying silent when it is actually needed, so we think you need to invest in a modern upgrade!Have an alarm system fitted that comes with an app, so you can control it from your phone, and you'll never have to worry again!
