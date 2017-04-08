Perfect patios to take inspiration from

Who doesn't love a pretty patio that they can meander out onto, when the sun is out, for a coffee in the morning and some dinner in the evening? It's the ultimate garden addition, especially as the weather gets wonderfully warm, but if yours is in need of a serious style injection, have no fear as we are going to help with that, right now! Ask any landscape architect and they'll tell you just how important a fashionable and usable patio is and if you can stick to a defined style, it will look perfectly cohesive with your garden and really finish your outdoor space off to perfection. Come with us now as we show you some really beautiful spots and see which ones you are tempted to emulate!
Now THIS is a rooftop patio to take inspiration from! Luscious greenery, a sleek floor and a spacious furniture layout has really maximized the luxury element!
The cacophony of plants here makes for such a jolly and pretty little patio. No fancy finishes needed, as a simple shingle base works perfectly!
Simple and elegant, having a focal point on your patio, such as a fireplace, will really give the whole area some direction. All the natural stone and warm tones look amazing here!
Can you imagine how stylish and decadent this patio must look, when lit at night? The dark wood makes such a dramatic statement and really ups the designer feel.
Using wood for your patio construction is a real no-brainer, but how about a truly built-in installation, like this one? A grilling station, steps and even bench seats all look amazing!
This patio is wonderful, as it gives us real holiday feelings when we look at it. Pretty as a picture, but not too fussy, it's been designed to encourage socializing, but not showing off!
Id this a huge garden? No, but by making the whole space a lovely patio, it looks amazing! Some artificial grass minimizes upkeep and a bistro dining set really adds functionality!
We really are loving the idea of adding pretty potted plants everywhere on our patio and hadn't really thought about hanging them, until now! What a look!
Some low seating, a few gauzy curtains and a charming pergola are all this patio needed to be exceptional, as just look at the view it enjoys! Would you ever go back indoors?
For a wonderful patio transformation that will inspire you, take a look at this article: A sad little patio that became a heavenly terrace!