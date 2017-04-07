11 garden DIY projects you simply HAVE to try!

Have you ever looked out into your garden and thought that it could use some extra style and fun? We often think along these lines, which is why we've sought out some super simple yet wonderfully effective garden DIY projects that you could definitely master in a single weekend. You don't need to be a professional gardener to be able to see that all of these brilliant ideas would add serious life and vibrancy to any outdoor space, so if you fancy getting a little bit crafty, see which of these projects tempts you the most and have a go!
Painting old cans and other upcycled pots is a great way to contrast the white and green from your garden. All you need is a can of waterproof white paint and a paint brush. If you don't like the white and green contrast, pick a bold color instead.
All you need are a few pallets, some screws and wood stain and you can make a handy composting bin for putting all your fallen leaves and food waste in. Your garden will thank you for it!
Make your gardening endeavours a little easier by putting together a handy little pruning box. Upcycle an old wine box with some pretty paint and stow your gardening gloves, secateurs and any other handy tools you use regularly in there and you can simply grab and go.
Make more of your garden walls by hanging pretty plant pots on them, using wire. You can even paint up some tatty old pots to make beautiful and rustic displays.
Keep your eyes peeled at thrift stores and yard sales, as you might stumble upon some vintage gold that would be beautiful hung up in your garden! Old birdcages and anything you can pop a tea light in will be an absolute winner and create a really fun, whimsical display.
If you have an outside table, you should definitely think about making some pretty centerpieces for it! Use flowers from your garden and upcycled glass bottles and jars and you'll have something really sweet.
Speaking of using things from your garden, if you can gather up some twigs and fallen blooms, maybe you could have a go at making a spring wreath for your door! It doesn't have to be perfect, as that will contribute to the rustic, handcrafted look.
People are always trying to get rid of old car tires for free and when you see how great they look with a coat of paint on them, you'll see the potential for turning them into unusual planters! You can even stack them, to create displays of different heights!
A super quick and easy garden DIY project is to paint up some old pallets, mount them on a wall and use them to hang planter boxes from. So pretty and if you can find free pallets, this could ever be a free project!
Before you throw away old cake tins, see if they are still usable as a pretty and self-contained succulent of cacti gardens! Perfect for placing on top of a patio table, they make such lovely little displays and need little ongoing care, once created!
Finally, we have a really bright idea for you! Take old light bulbs, gently remove the filament and fill them with water as beautiful little bulb vases. A simple rubber grommet, hot-glued to the base, will give it all the stability it needs.
