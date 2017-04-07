11 garden DIY projects you simply HAVE to try!

Have you ever looked out into your garden and thought that it could use some extra style and fun? We often think along these lines, which is why we've sought out some super simple yet wonderfully effective garden DIY projects that you could definitely master in a single weekend. You don't need to be a professional gardener to be able to see that all of these brilliant ideas would add serious life and vibrancy to any outdoor space, so if you fancy getting a little bit crafty, see which of these projects tempts you the most and have a go!